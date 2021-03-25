Charles A. Coleman
Charles A. Coleman, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Murray, to Forrest Coleman and Elaine Cunningham Coleman.
He retired as the senior vice president of Peoples Bank after 36 years of service, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rheanetta Parker Coleman, and one brother, James M. Coleman.
Mr. Coleman is survived by one daughter, Suzanne Coleman of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sons, David Coleman of Sedalia and Scott
Coleman of Dallas, Georgia; a sister, Frances C. Roberts of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy
Cunningham and Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or First
United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Donna I. Youngblood
Donna I. Youngblood, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born June 9, 1947, in Memphis, Tennessee.
She married her husband of 50 years on Oct. 10, 1970. To allow him to pursue additional education, she worked keeping books for small businesses from their home. As a member of the University Church of Christ, she was known for her Christian faith, serving others, winning personality, and encouraging words. Most of all, her husband praised her constant and loving support and association with him in more than 50 years of ministry in churches. Her husband said, “Although Donna lived with heart problems for many years, she was active in Christian service, was a talented singer, loved to sew and make crafty things for gifts, and wrote many notes and sent cards to anyone needing a blessing.”
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter W. Irwin.
Mrs. Youngblood is survived by her husband, Richard D. Youngblood of Murray; her mother, Doris Irwin Workman of Murray; a son, Christopher R. Youngblood and wife Beth of Brentwood, Tennessee; two brothers, Travis Irwin and wife Debbie of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Paul and wife Kathy of Memphis, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Andrew Youngblood and wife Kelby and Megan Youngblood, all of Brentwood; and her mother-in-law, Virginia Youngblood, who was living with them.
The immediate family will have a private graveside remembrance at the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield, Kentucky. A public memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the University Church of Christ. The Youngblood family will receive visitors prior to the memorial service at the church from 1:30-2 p.m.
Donna asked that instead of flowers, money be given to more lasting efforts to bless people. She had many causes close to her heart. Two that have been close to her heart recently include the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 and NationsUniversity, 650 Poydras Street, Suite 1400, PMB 133, New Orleans, LA 70130.
Robert Marshall Garland
Robert Marshall Garland, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 24, 1935, to Ruel and Gertie McDougal Garland.
He graduated from Murray High School in 1955 and married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Stout, in 1958. He went on to honorably serve his country in the U.S. Army while stationed in Alaska. He returned to Murray in 1960 to raise his young family and steadfastly worked at Pennwalt Chemical in Calvert City for 30 years before his retirement in 1996. He came out of retirement in 1998 to work alongside his son, Gregg, in orthopedic patient care for 18 years.
Marshall was an avid Murray State “Racer” fan, and a sublimely gifted artist. One of his most meaningful accomplishments was the design of the original Dunker logo for Murray State. He was a friend to all and had a deep abiding love for the Murray community and its residents. He will be dearly missed by many, but he was ready to be called home to stand in the sun with his maker and Lord and savior.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruel and Gertie Garland; his beloved wife, Beverly Stout Garland; and a daughter-in-law, Cathy Garland.
Marshall is survived by his son Gregg and wife Michelle Garland of Murray; his grandchildren, Katie Garland of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jordan Garland of Murray; a brother, Kenneth Garland and wife Lena of Richmond, Virginia; nephews, Kenneth Ashley Garland and wife Leslie of Richmond and Lance Garland and wife Laura of Charleston, South Carolina; a great-niece, Poppy Mae Garland of Richmond; his loving companion, Ellie Christopher of Murray; and many extended family members.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. An eulogy will be given by his granddaughter, Katie Garland. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Barbara Nell Ramsey
Barbara Nell Ramsey, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 18, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Raymond and Alma Lee Jackson.
Barbara, or "Mema" as she preferred, was a living example of love and sacrifice. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Widowed at an early age to raise her five children, she worked hard her entire life to provide for her family. Early in her retirement from Murray State University, she enjoyed traveling with her friends. She loved to cook for her family and the door was always open to stop by and share a meal. She loved gardening and was often known to have a green thumb. She was a lifetime member of Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church. She lived a full life and will be dearly missed, and forever in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ewin Ramsey.
Mrs. Ramsey is survived by her sons, Eddie Ramsey and wife Fran and Eric Ramsey and wife Jill, all of Dexter; daughters, Denecia Hatfield and husband Wally of Dexter, Candace Dowdy and husband Jeff of Murray and Carla Zacheretti and husband Larry of Louisville; two brothers, Joel Jackson and wife Rachel of Almo and Jerry Jackson and wife Cheryl of Paducah; one sister, Carolyn Schoffstall of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren, Greg Ramsey and wife Kelli of Dexter, Wendy Imes and husband Matt of Murray, Tonya Davis and husband Adam of Louisville, Jessica Scott and husband Jimmy of Lexington, Tony Zacheretti and wife Brooks of Louisville, Jacob Ramsey and Cole Ramsey, both of Dexter, Shannon Spicer and husband David of Paducah, Shelley Spurling and husband Chris of Lebanon and Stacey Leonard and husband Kevin of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Neil and Logan Ramsey, Will, Abby and Hugh Imes, Zach, Molly and Blake Davis, Jack and Audrey Zacheretti, Austin Spicer, Abby Barnes and Sydney, Olivia, Dominick and Zoey Leonard; and one great-great-grandchild, Landry Spicer.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jake Ramsey, Cole Ramsey, Greg Ramsey, Neil Ramsey, Logan Ramsey and Tony Zacheretti. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, and from 9 a.m. until the service hour Friday, March 26, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Brooks Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Eddie Ramsey, 2034 Roosevelt Road, Dexter, KY 42036.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
