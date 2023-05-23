Annette Ward Alexander
Annette Ward Alexander, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Nov. 28, 1937, in Murray, to R.L. and Melba Fain Ward, who preceded her in death.
Annette graduated from Murray High School and Murray State University with a degree in education. She taught fourth grade at Robertson Elementary School for several years. She was later the co-owner of Ward-Elkins TV and Appliance, where she was the kitchen designer. Later in life, she returned to the classroom as a teacher’s assistant at Murray Elementary School. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Priscilla Sunday school class. She was also a member of the Murray Magazine Club and Homemakers Club of Murray.
Annette is survived by her husband of 67 years, Tommy Alexander, of Murray; her daughter, Gay Swift (Robert) of Murray; son, Michael Alexander (Dan Ezell) of Venice, Florida; two beloved grandchildren, Alexander Wellinghurst (Janssen) of Jefferson, Georgia, and Grace Colson (Aaron) of Murray; and three cherished great-grandchildren, Gavin and Alexandria Wellinghurst of Jefferson and Beckett Colson of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith and Kerry Lambert officiating. A private family burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Annette’s family will welcome visitors from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 204 South 9th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Linda Arnett Wade
Linda Arnett Wade, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Palmer L. Arnett and Eva (Brandon) Arnett.
She worked in food service at Glendale Place Nursing and Rehab before becoming disabled. She was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Robert Wade; one daughter, Leslie Alderson Boggess; one granddaughter, Tessa Alderson; and one sister-in-law, Patsy Salmon.
Mrs. Wade is survived by her children, Lisa Tabers and husband Jack of New Concord, Roger Alderson of Almo, Joy Wade English and husband Ricky of Brownsville, Tennessee, and Rob Wade Jr. of Gates, Tennessee; one sister, Paula Shaw and husband Don and son Tyler of Murray; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Boyd of Murray and Gail Wilson of Olive Branch, Mississippi; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and as two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Betty Cooper
Betty Cooper, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home.
She was born April 14, 1947, in Hazel, Kentucky, to E.D. and Maude Parker Winchester.
She was a retired lab & X-ray technician and a member of Cherry Corner Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Cooper; and three brothers, Will T. Winchester, Hal Winchester and Bill Winchester.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by two sisters, Sue McKinney and husband Robert of Dexter and Joyce Gee and husband Richard of Louisville; one brother, Joe Pat Winchester and wife Hilda of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to International Rett Syndrome Foundation, 4500 Cooper Road, Suite 204, Cincinnati, OH 45242.
Patricia A. Mullins
Patricia A. Mullins, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dorothea Edna Cantin
Dorothea Edna Cantin, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at The Farms at Puryear.
Arrangements are incomplete at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.
