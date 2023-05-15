MURRAY – The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) was declared in the United States on Jan. 31, 2020, and with it, came many policy changes to allow government entities flexibility in their response to the pandemic. After 13 renewals over the course of 39 months, the declaration officially expired Friday.

In advance of the expiration, at Thursday’s Team Kentucky Update, Commissioner for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack said the day was “a long time coming,” calling it “a very welcome day for us all,” before he went through several noteworthy changes to data reporting as well as testing, vaccinations and treatments moving forward.