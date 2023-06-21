Officials urge safety after new 12th St. fatality

MURRAY – With two fatal collisions having already occurred on 12th Street this year, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Murray Police Chief Sam Bierds are urging drivers to practice caution, and above all, to keep their eyes on the road.

“I get questions and calls of concern from citizens about not only how heavy the traffic is, but also the speed at which they drive and the number of red lights that are being ignored,” Rogers said. “I thought I would ask the chief to give me a summary of the percentage of accidents in our city that occur on 12th. As you can see, it's quite high.”