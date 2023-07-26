(TNS) Ohio voters are turning out in unexpectedly large numbers to cast votes in a Republican-sponsored effort to make it harder to pass a referendum that would protect abortion rights in the Buckeye state.

Early voting is running five times higher than projected and counties are reporting far higher-than-anticipated numbers of requests for absentee ballots in a special election that GOP hoped would raise the bar for measures like the planned abortion rights push.

