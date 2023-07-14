US-NEWS-FTC-CHATGPT-PROBE-GET

This illustration picture shows the AI (Artificial Intelligence) smartphone app ChatGPT on June 6, 2023. 

 Olivier Mornin/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into OpenAI Inc., questioning whether its popular ChatGPT conversational AI bot puts consumers’ reputations and data at risk, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The probe into the Microsoft Corp.-backed startup marks the first official inquiry into a technology that has the potential to change almost every aspect of people’s lives and has become almost equally as fascinating for its potential to run awry. FTC Chair Lina Khan, who testified before Congress Thursday, has raised concerns about AI before, saying enforcers “need to be vigilant early” with transformative tools like artificial intelligence.

