OpenGate Security System now operating at MISD

Murray High School students are shown entering the school through the OpenGate Detection System as Principal Tony Jarvis is there to take their Chromebooks before they pass through the system.

 MARTHA ANDRUS / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District has recently installed the OpenGate Detection System in all of its schools. The MISD Board of Education approved the purchase of this system in January.

“This is the system that is pretty much used in most of this region,” said Lou Carter, assistant superintendent and director of Pupil Personnel and the Safe Schools coordinator for the district.

