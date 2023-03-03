OpenGate Security System now operating at MISD

MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District has recently installed the OpenGate Detection System in all of its schools. The MISD Board of Education approved the purchase of this system in January.
“This is the system that is pretty much used in most of this region,” said Lou Carter, assistant superintendent and director of Pupil Personnel and the Safe Schools coordinator for the district.
OpenGate is a weapons detection system designed for automatic screening of people including their luggage, backpacks and bags, for the detection of metal objects.
“We have two systems in place at Murray High School,” said Principal Tony Jarvis. “Before this system was installed, we had two people each at the two entrances to the high school who were physically checking purses and backpacks as the students entered the school. It was a good way to interact with the students, but it was time consuming.”
Now that is not the case and students walk through the system handing off their Chromebooks to whoever is working at the station because they have been taught that these will set off the alarm.
“It took about two weeks from the time we ordered the system and the trainer came to install it,” said Carter. “They trained all the staff on how it worked and for certain school employees, we were trained to set an app on our phone. With the app, we can see if the batteries are working properly and if we need to increase or decrease the sensitivity of the system. The trainer set up the systems in each school in the proper location and trained the staff as students came into the schools. The principals practiced with the students. It is now just a normal, smooth procedure and it is not delaying students getting to their first class. Even if a student arrives to school late, there will be someone there to screen them as they enter the school.”
Carter said the students have had no problem with the system at any of the levels from elementary to high school. “At the elementary school, Mrs. Whitaker (principal) taught the students how it worked, she modeled for them and practiced with them. It is the same as we do for all lessons, we teach, model and practice. My word to describe how the system is working would be ‘perfect.’”
Carter and Jarvis said there is nothing more they want to do than protect the students.
“We remain prepared, vigilant and are in constant contact with our police department and our SROs,” said Jarvis. “We stay focused on the morning entry and we remain prepared the entire school day.”
Carter said that this adds another layer of security that exists in the school system. “Nothing is 100%, but it is a layer we have added and it gives us a more secure feeling.”
Jarvis said the students come in knowing they will be going through the detector. “They know no one is going to have something we should be concerned about and it gives a level of confidence, not only to the students, but also to the staff.”
Carter said her constant message is about safety. “This system has not caused an inconvenience. It is a process we have gotten better at and now we know what we are doing after using this for several weeks. The students know what to expect and they already have their backpacks ready to take out their Chromebooks and anything else that would set off the system before they enter. They hand these to whoever is monitoring the system as they enter and pick them up as they exit.”
