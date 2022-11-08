MURRAY – This coming weekend, a Murray physician is producing and directing a play he wrote called “The Yellow Sign.”
The original play will make its debut at Playhouse in the Park, which is allowing use of its space during a gap in its season schedule. Chris Poor described the play as a “labor of love,” and said he was inspired by the writings of science fiction and horror authors like H.P. Lovecraft Robert W. Chambers. While Chambers, who wrote in the late 19th century, was not as well-known a horror writer compared to Lovecraft, Poor said one work in particular lingered in his mind.
“(Chambers) mostly wrote kind of mild, forgettable romances, but he came up with one book called ‘The King in Yellow,’ which was a collection of short stories that all kind of revolved around this concept of a play that drove people crazy, whether they read it or saw it performed,” Poor said. “It was so notorious and heinous that the government banned the play and all the copies were destroyed, but the unlucky characters in the stories are the ones who actually find a copy and read it and then go crazy. And going crazy in the 1890s was a lot more of a unknown territory (than it is now).”
Poor said he had a dream about six years ago that gave him an idea for a story, so he made sure to write it down when he woke. The more he thought about it, the more he realized it should be a play instead of a short story, and it turned into “The Yellow Sign.” In the play, a small-town reporter finds out that “The King in Yellow” is going to be performed at his local community theater.
“He goes to investigate, and the more stuff he finds out, the weirder it is,” Poor said. “… He can’t find a copy of the play (and it doesn’t seem to) exist. It’s never been performed, or he can’t find records of it, so he starts to investigate that. The basic story is about him and his two friends that start trying to figure out what’s actually going on – and it’s going to end badly!”
Besides that brief synopsis, Poor has held everything else about “The Yellow Sign” close to the vest. Besides keeping quiet about the plot details, he has even kept the cast list secret so the audience can’t have any potential plot twists spoiled by anticipating when specific characters might enter the story.
Poor said he and his wife, Bridget, have been involved with Playhouse over the years, and he was grateful that Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope agreed to let him rent the theater on a weekend when no shows were scheduled. Getting a production of an original play off the ground is a difficult proposition to begin with, so having a venue was at least one part he didn’t have to worry about much.
“It’s really hard to get an original play into a production loop, and there are economic reasons why certain plays get performed,” Poor said. “I’ve submitted it to contests and it’s done well; I don’t have any major laurels, but it’s a relatively unknown play by an amateur author, so trying to get any place to take it and put it on their schedule and risk one of their major slots for a play that nobody really knows about wasn’t going to happen.”
Poor said the cast has been rehearsing over an eight-week period, and he is very proud of the work they and the crew have put into the show.
“I’ve got a really good team, and they’re very enthusiastic,” Poor said. “They’re good actors, a good crew, and I’ve gotten a lot of help from the folks at Playhouse that have done other productions there. It’s one of those (situations) where I’ve invested a lot of money in this, and I’m not going to make a profit, but that’s not why I’m doing it. I’m doing it because I really loved writing this, and once I got done with it, I was like, ‘I really want to see this.’ This is a work of art that’s ‘half done,’ so to speak, because until it’s performed live, it’s just in my head.
“What I’ve really loved – and I knew this would happen, it’s what I look forward to – is that when you get a bunch of creative people together and you give them a project, they start ‘synergizing’ with each other and you get stuff that you never could have gotten by just doing it yourself. I’ve given these players, these actors, some characters, and they’ve taken the characters and turned them into real people.”
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13, at Playhouse in the Park. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at www.theyellowsignplay.com.
