Orion nears farthest distance from Earth on Artemis I mission

On Nov. 20, 2022, the fifth day of the 25.5-day Artemis I mission, a camera mounted on the tip of one of Orionâ€™s solar array wings captured this footage of the spacecraft and the Moon as it continued to grow nearer to our lunar neighbor.

 NASA/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — (TNS) NASA officials said the Orion spacecraft is approaching its farthest distance from Earth on Monday, two days after breaking a record set by Apollo 13.

On Saturday, Orion, which launched atop the Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16, surpassed the previous record of 248,655 miles from the planet, which was the farthest away from Earth astronauts Jim Lovell, John Swigert and Fred Haise traveled during their aborted 1970 moon-landing mission.