Orr named Chief of Police at Murray State University

MURRAY - Ryan Orr has been named Chief of Police for the Murray State University Police Department after having served in an interim role since February 2023.
Orr earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Murray State in 2002 and was a member of Racer Patrol at the Murray State University Police Department while he was a student. He began his professional law enforcement career as Deputy Sheriff with the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department and returned to Murray State to begin as an officer in 2006.
Orr rose through the ranks and responsibilities of senior patrolman, patrol sergeant and captain before being named interim chief.
He is a graduate of the Department of Criminal Justice Training Basic Academy (valedictorian), Academy of Police Supervision and Criminal Justice Executive Development Class (valedictorian).
Orr is from Marion and he and his wife, Lindsay, reside in Kirksey.
“I am deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the Murray State Police Chief,” said Orr. “Throughout my career, I have strived to serve with unwavering dedication, fostering strong relationships between the Murray State Police and our campus community. As Chief, I will continue to prioritize transparency, accountability and innovation to ensure a safer and more inclusive campus for our students, faculty and staff. I will continue to lead our department with integrity and empathy, working to inspire excellence among our officers and promote positive change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.