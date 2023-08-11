Orr named Chief of Police at Murray State University

Ryan Orr was named Chief of Police for the Murray State University Police Department.

 Photo provided

MURRAY -  Ryan Orr has been named Chief of Police for the Murray State University Police Department after having served in an interim role since February 2023. 

Orr earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Murray State in 2002 and was a member of Racer Patrol at the Murray State University Police Department while he was a student. He began his professional law enforcement career as Deputy Sheriff with the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department and returned to Murray State to begin as an officer in 2006. 

Tags

Recommended for you