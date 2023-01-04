FRANKFORT – (KT) House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, laid out some of his chamber’s priorities for the 2023 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly, which began its 30 legislative day session on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Osborne, flanked by members of the House Republican leadership, said legislation to lower Kentucky’s income tax rate from 4.5% to 4%, is his chamber’s priority, as it was assigned House Bill 1. This follows other legislation that cut the income tax rate from 5% to 4.5%, effective Jan. 1.