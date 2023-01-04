FRANKFORT – (KT) House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, laid out some of his chamber’s priorities for the 2023 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly, which began its 30 legislative day session on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Osborne, flanked by members of the House Republican leadership, said legislation to lower Kentucky’s income tax rate from 4.5% to 4%, is his chamber’s priority, as it was assigned House Bill 1. This follows other legislation that cut the income tax rate from 5% to 4.5%, effective Jan. 1.
“We will pass HB1 out of the chamber, probably on Thursday,” he said. “It is our plan to pass three bills this week and send them on to the Senate, who will then take them up when we come back in February.”
The other two bills Osborne says they hope to pass this week is one that appropriates additional money to the Veterans Nursing Home being built in Bowling Green (HB 2), as well as one that takes money back from the Transportation Cabinet as matching funds for electric vehicle charging stations in the state (HB 11) and redirects the $16.8 million to be used for the Veterans Nursing Home.
“The Cabinet found out from the feds that vendors can put that matching money up, rather than us having to front-load it,” Osborne said.
Osborne says no abortion-related legislation is on the horizon at this point. “There is still some anticipation of court rulings on that issues, so no discussion has taken place.”
No more money is currently contemplated for recovery efforts from the western Kentucky tornado outbreak in December 2021, nor for the eastern Kentucky flooding this past summer. “We acknowledged when we passed the emergency disaster relief bills in last year’s regular and special sessions, that there may be a necessity to appropriate some additional funds, once identified. But there has been request for additional funds from the [Beshear] administration.”
He added they can revisit it upon request from Gov. Andy Beshear.
When asked about legalizing medical cannabis, Osborne replied, “We passed it out of the House twice. I think we’ve shown that we will pass it, the Senate has not yet shown that. If we have those conversations with them, we will do a better job of explaining it to them, than we did the last time.”
He also stated that after passing major legislation the last few short sessions, “it’s time we pump the brakes a little and only make those tweaks and adjustments that we need to make.”
The General Assembly will meet through Friday, then recess until Feb. 7, for past two of the 30-day session.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
