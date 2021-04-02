MURRAY – A local church and a non-profit association are offering the public a chance to celebrate Easter in a safe outdoor environment on what should hopefully be a beautiful and sunny Sunday morning.
According to a news release, Gather Murray is a non-profit association that fosters unity, healing and fellowship in the local body of Christ, while Murray Family Church is a non-denominational church located at 411 Maple St. on Murray’s court square. At 10 a.m. Sunday, the two entities will be hosting what they are calling, “Without Walls – Community Easter Worship Service” at the Murray Rotary Club Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park.
“For the past year, we have all been in a winter, in a sense, a very desolate and confusing place,” said Netti Avant, founder of Gather Murray. “There has been a yearning for a spring of heart as well as of season. To gather outside this Easter is symbolic and powerful.”
The Easter service is open to all and will consist of praise and worship and an Easter message preached by Trice Seargent, pastor of Murray Family Church. There will be a Christian, Easter-themed gift for children that attend.
“After a year of COVID restrictions and concerns on gathering indoors, spring provides a needed opportunity for an outdoor worship service,” Seargent said. “People need hope, especially right now. Jesus Christ is our hope. As we celebrate His resurrection this Easter Sunday, we are thankful to God for His sacrifice and the love, comfort, and grace He extends to us all.”
In a telephone interview, Seargent continued, “We realize that times have changed to some degree, and I don’t think any of us want what we’re having to do now to be permanent, but we do realize that over the last year, we’ve all had to do things differently. And while people do grow weary of having to do what they have to do (to keep from spreading COVID-19), I think people have been pretty diligent about it. But there are a number of people I’ve talked to that haven’t attended church because they don’t want to wear a mask. We are always encouraging people to wear a mask, but it’s hard to enforce and I’m not going to kick anyone out of church for not wearing a mask.”
Seargent said he wanted to invite the whole community and not just have members of his own church show up on Sunday.
“Maybe there are people who only go to church on Easter or Christmas, so this will be an opportunity to attend, what we feel is a safe outdoor environment,” Seargent said. “Like I said, there’s a number of Christian people who just haven’t gone back to church for fear (of the virus). So we just want to provide a way for people to worship God outside.”
Seargent said you could obviously have an outdoor worship service in a parking lot or a field, but the amphitheater is a much better setting.
“The amphitheater is just set up for this stuff,” he said. “I don’t know how many people will come; I’m not really worried about it. That’s not our main concern; our main concern is that we felt God prompted us to provide a way for people to worship outside and feel good about that.”
Seargent said he and others involved with Sunday’s service are also reaching out to other churches to try to get a “grander vision” off the ground.
“We really would like to take this whole ‘Without Walls’ worship idea – and we’ve already talked to the park and they think it’s a great idea – to have a different church every Sunday be willing to provide an outdoor worship experience for our community and to show the churches working together to do that,” Seargent said. “That’s our grander vision to do this, and we’ve reached out to some churches already and we’re going to reach out to a lot more, but we’re kind of kicking it off with this Easter service, and maybe we’ll get some some others that will say, ‘Hey, we’re willing to take a Sunday.’”
For more information, find Gather Murray on Facebook or visit murrayfamilychurch.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.