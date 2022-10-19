‘Overcome with grief.’ Parents of Raleigh shooting suspect and victim release statement

Mourners gather to comfort one another and honor 5 lives lost in a shooting in the Hedignham neighborhood on Oct 15, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

 Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images/TNS

RALEIGH, N.C. — (TNS) The family of Austin Thompson, who is suspected of shooting seven people, five fatally, in Raleigh, said they have “so many unanswered questions” about the shooting.

The family released a statement Tuesday, six days after a shooting rampage that also killed their son, 16-year-old James Thompson.