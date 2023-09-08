Paducah man charged with meth trafficking

MURRAY – A Paducah man this week was charged by the Murray Police Department with trafficking both methamphetamine and marijuana
According to a news release, an MPD officer conducted a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a vehicle on the north side of town. During the traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and located just under two ounces of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics. As a result, Kory Roach, 36, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree (meth), trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roach was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
