PADUCAH – The man who was found dead at Paducah’s downtown gazebo on Second Street and Broadway has been identified.
“After further investigation into the death which occurred at 2nd and Broadway on Tuesday and subsequent notification of his next-of-kin, Raymond Thomas Garrett IV, 39, of Joelton, Tennessee, was determined to be the decedent,” McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton said in a news release. “The investigation is continuing, but foul play is not suspected.”
