Paducah police update search for Murray man accused of murder

PADUCAH — Paducah police gave additional information Monday related to the search for a Murray man who is facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting last week.
In a news release, Paducah Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Newberry said Khalil A. Griffin, 20, of Murray, remains the primary suspect in a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Forest Hills neighborhood of the city. Newberry also said that investigators believe Griffin is driving a white 2003 Nissan Altima with Illinois license plate AY7318.
Newberry said Griffin has known ties to Murray, as well as LaCenter in Ballard County. It has also been determined that Griffin has ties to Brookport, Illinois, across the Ohio River from Paducah, she said.
Newberry said that a warrant charging Griffin with murder was issued on Friday. This came after a Paducah man, identified as Thomas Willett, 28, of Paducah, was fatally wounded Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Elmwood Road and Jameswood Drive.
Newberry said that the investigation revealed that Griffin shot Willett, then fled the scene. Willett was taken to nearby Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, but died from his injuries about two hours after arriving.
Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said Monday that, while he could not comment on any specific activity, “Yes, we are always looking for individuals with warrants, especially people with very serious warrants.”
In addition, the Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said that Griffin does have a prior criminal history. Records show that Griffin was convicted in 2020 in both Calloway and Marshall counties for possession of marijuana, as well as a 2019 conviction for marijuana possession and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs in Ballard County.
PPD urges that citizens are not to approach Griffin should he be seen. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to contact PPD at 270-444-8550 or other local law enforcement agencies.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
