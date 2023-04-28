MURRAY – Instead of a single speaker, this year’s Sparks Lecture featured a three-person panel discussing issues related to mental health.

The Sparks Lecture is held each year by Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services and named for Dr. Harry Sparks, who served from 1968 to 1973 as MSU’s fifth president. The chair of MSU’s Department of Educational Studies, Leadership and Counseling, Dr. Samir Patel, moderated Tuesday’s discussion, which was timed to coincide with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, as well as Mental Health Awareness Month, which is coming up in May. The panelists included Austin Guill, director of campus police for McCracken County Public Schools; Jessica Foust, executive director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) by the Lakes; and Patricia Greer, former principal of Marshall County High School and current resource director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety.