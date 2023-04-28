MURRAY – Instead of a single speaker, this year’s Sparks Lecture featured a three-person panel discussing issues related to mental health.
The Sparks Lecture is held each year by Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services and named for Dr. Harry Sparks, who served from 1968 to 1973 as MSU’s fifth president. The chair of MSU’s Department of Educational Studies, Leadership and Counseling, Dr. Samir Patel, moderated Tuesday’s discussion, which was timed to coincide with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, as well as Mental Health Awareness Month, which is coming up in May. The panelists included Austin Guill, director of campus police for McCracken County Public Schools; Jessica Foust, executive director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) by the Lakes; and Patricia Greer, former principal of Marshall County High School and current resource director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety.
One thing each speaker had in common was their emphasis on cultivating close relationships with the people you are meant to serve, a key component in nurturing their mental health. Greer was principal at MCHS when a shooting occurred there in January 2018, resulting in the deaths of two students and 14 more people injured. Although that event might have been on a smaller scale than some mass shootings that have happened in the U.S. over the last few years, she said the numbers involved are irrelevant when it comes to the impact on the survivors.
“I think one thing I want to say about that is, you cannot measure a school shooting on deaths,” she said. “You cannot measure them on injuries. You have to understand (similar events) that are occurring in communities – not just schools, unfortunately – affect everyone in the building and everyone who has a tie to that building, whether it is your daughter who teaches in that building or it is your child who was in that building. Events such as that have such a large effect on the community and the people who return to that place. When I think about that, I think about how many survivors there really are, and sometimes we don't understand the large numbers that are (connected to) those incidents.”
Guill said he often deals with kids who have been taught from a young age not to trust police, which makes forming relationships considerably more challenging. In order to do his job effectively, he has to find ways around that initial distrust to get those young people to feel comfortable in his presence and even possibly confide in him.
“It’s more than just saying … ‘We're good people.’ You then walk the walk and talk the talk,” Guill said. “Any time a student comes to us (when they are upset), we'll do a walk and talk. That's an SRO (school resource officer) strategy that they trained us at the academy. You might have a student having a meltdown, and you don't want to match that energy. The walk and talk is a strategy (where) I’m going to get them out of the situation, I'm going to get myself out of the situation, and we're going to take a walk around the school. McCracken County High School is a big place. Most of the time, they’re at a ‘10,’ and before you finish that hallway, they’re down to a ‘5.’ Then when you get down another hallway, they’re at a ‘2,’ and then you can really start seeing the root of the issue.”
Greer is a founding member of the Principal Recovery Network, which is part of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The organization includes leaders from other schools that have experienced shootings, and she said they have been able to accomplish a great deal by banding together. Last August, the group released its “Guide to Recovery,” a list of best practices regarding what to do after a tragedy.
“We feel like by reading this guide before anyone has to deal with any tragedy, you can actually prepare some things; you can be ahead of the game,” Greer said. “Unfortunately, in the world we live in, we cannot just say, ‘Well, that will never happen to anywhere I’m at,’ or ‘That will not happen here.’ That statement is not a true statement that we can use anymore.”
Foust said anyone can volunteer to be an advocate with CASA as long as they are 21 or older and pass a background check. She said they currently have 41 advocates, and she praised the resources available to the agency in this community. Chiming in on the merits of volunteers, Guill said that when someone volunteers at a school and forms close relationships with the kids, the kids will sometimes trust them more than a teacher or an SRO. He used his mother-in-law as an example, saying she volunteered to be a “reading pal” in a kindergarten class and stayed in touch with one of the students through the end of 12th grade. He said that whether one is a volunteer, teacher or police officer, intent listening is one of the most important parts of supporting the children under your care.
Taking a written question from the audience, Patel asked the panelists how they preserve and protect their own mental health in the course of their work, and all three admitted that they aren’t always as vigilant about “self care” as they should be. Greer said you have to be intentional about taking time away from work by making a specific plan and sticking to it. She said it also helps to surround yourself with colleagues, friends and family who will hold you accountable and make sure you actually follow through when you promise to take time off.
“I agree with Patricia,” Foust said in response to Greer. “I always tell my staff or volunteers self care … is something you do have to take seriously. We have a very generous paid time off policy at CASA, so I really encourage my staff to take it pretty much once a quarter. I'll email my staff and I'll say, ‘Hey, you’ve got this much time off. Why don't you take a few days next week? We don't have anything on the calendar.’ We really just try to encourage that because we hear a lot of bad things and a lot of negative things, especially my staff. They sit through three to five hours of court twice a week, so we hear all the negative and all the sad (stories) even if we aren't appointed to those families. (Self care) is something that you do have to schedule and you have to take it seriously.”
The event ended with a fish fry and the presentation of the Outstanding Educator Awards. There are four categories (early childhood, elementary, middle and high school) and this year’s recipients were Kristina Bohannon of Fulton Independent Preschool/Head Start, Noraa Ransey of North Calloway Elementary School, Ernest Kenny of Paducah Middle School and Abby Ranes of Webster County High School.
