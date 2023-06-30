MURRAY – With a heat wave expected to last into the weekend and a Paducah man having been arrested earlier this week for allegedly leaving two young children inside a vehicle, local law enforcement officials are reminding the public of how dangerous hot cars can be.
According to kidsandcars.org, eight children have already died in hot cars this year in the U.S. Thankfully, the Paducah incident that led to an arrest last weekend did not result in death, but the children did receive medical treatment. According to the Paducah Police Department, officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to two children left unattended in a vehicle at Noble Park. As officers arrived, they saw the vehicle leaving and stopped it. Paducah resident Malachai G. Bates, 24, was reportedly “sweating profusely” behind the wheel as he told police he had just finished playing basketball. Officers said they saw two young girls inside who were sweating and not properly restrained in child safety seats. When officers checked on the girls, one said she was hot and both asked for water, PPD said.
“Bates told officers the girls had been in the car since 7:30 p.m., but said he had left the front windows down,” a news release said. “Witnesses, however, told officers the car was not running and all the windows were up. The witnesses said they initially called because they heard screams coming from the car. The girls were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Bates was arrested on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.”
Murray Police Chief Sam Bierds said there hadn’t been any similar cases in Murray so far this year, but the Paducah arrest is a reminder of how serious the risk of being in a hot car is for children. While many parents believe they would never leave their child in a hot car – either intentionally or unintentionally – Bierds said it could happen to anyone, especially if they are sleep-deprived or going through a stressful situation.
“I've got a 4-year-old, so I'm not that far away from having that ‘new dad brain’ with an infant,” Bierds said. “Thank the Lord I’ve never left my kid in the car, but from my personal experience, I understand that absent-mindedness and lack of sleep, especially when dealing with a baby (could lead to forgetting a child in the back seat). I know those things can happen; however, that does not change the legal responsibility a parent has, as far as the negligence goes.”
Deputy Marian Cosgrove, public information officer for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, agreed that parents shouldn’t fall into the trap of thinking they are too responsible for a tragedy to occur on their watch. There have many incidents reported across the country in which a parent was supposed to drop their child off somewhere but went straight to work without thinking, and death has been a frequent result in such cases.
“Imagine your schedule is the same every day, and then today, now I have to bring my child to daycare,” Cosgrove said. “I don't normally do that and it's out of my normal routine, and with our busy lives and hectic schedules and lack of sleep, I could see where somebody might forget. I don't feel like I would, but I can't say that (it couldn’t happen). Have you ever moved and then driven to your old house? That doesn't involve a child, but still. I've actually done that before, where I’ve driven to my own house and wasn’t thinking about what was occurring.”
“One thing I've learned in this line of work is that the person who says, ‘That's never gonna happen to me’ is the one who's fooling themselves,” Bierds added. “Because we never know what's going to happen to us and we never know what circumstances are going to come if we don't keep the important things in our mind. It’s the same as distracted driving: ‘Well, I pay attention, so I can look down and text on my phone. I won’t be the person who wrecks’ – right before you rear-end somebody because you're looking at your phone. We all think that we're somehow exempt from the laws of nature and from making mistakes, but if we don't keep these very important safety issues at the front of our mind and we just kind of blow them off as not that important, that's when those things happen to us.”
Cosgrove said danger can strike even when parents have been careful never to exit their vehicle without their child.
“I have responded to calls for service where children have wandered and gotten into their parent’s parked car,” Cosgrove said. “This happened in Owensboro, and the child didn't die, but the child was very lethargic and sweating. Sometimes kids just don't know to get out; their mental capacity isn't to the point where they know that they're in danger. So leaving your car locked and the keys not accessible to your children, even at home, is important because it doesn't take long. I've seen dogs die in cars, and it doesn't take long at all. Even parking in the shade with the windows cracked doesn't reduce the temperature difference between inside and outside enough. The temperature still can get very hot very quickly.”
Cosgrove said it is also not safe to leave kids in a car for a short time while the engine and the air conditioner are running. Although the parent might think nothing will go wrong and they will only be inside for a couple of minutes, Cosgrove said anything could happen and it is possible the car might die with the child sitting inside. It isn’t uncommon for people to call 911 if they see a child or a pet inside a car by themselves, so people probably shouldn’t be surprised if they come back to find their windows smashed open.
“We do take those calls seriously,” Cosgrove said. “If we get there and we feel that whoever's inside that car is not safe, then we will have to force entry into the car to get them out quickly, because it just takes a few minutes for it to turn really bad.”
Bierds said the Murray Police Department posted a public service announcement on social media a couple of weeks ago reminding people not to leave their pets inside a vehicle even for a short time. Even when it’s only 80 degrees outside, Bierds said a car can very rapidly heat up to 100 degrees or more. MPD and CCSO are lucky to have not responded to a hot car call yet this year, and Bierds said he hopes the publicity surrounding the issue is helping to people to pause and think before they make a huge error in judgement.
“I think that the most important thing we can do as law enforcement, as the media or in the public health arena – even as other parents in our parent friend group – is to put that awareness out, to say, ‘Hey, check your car seat for your kid,’” Bierds said. “Now, my kid doesn't shut up now because he talks, but when he was a baby, sometimes the only way I could get him to go to sleep was to put him in the car and take him for a drive. It's just something you have to be conscious of. You're caring for that life, and as parents, we have to keep that at the forefront. The (reasons children are put in danger) is something we could debate until the cows come home, but in the end, when that tragedy occurs, you know, the law is clear, and I think the law is correct – there has to be a legal consequence for whoever (is responsible).”
