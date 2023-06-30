MURRAY – With a heat wave expected to last into the weekend and a Paducah man having been arrested earlier this week for allegedly leaving two young children inside a vehicle, local law enforcement officials are reminding the public of how dangerous hot cars can be.

According to kidsandcars.org, eight children have already died in hot cars this year in the U.S. Thankfully, the Paducah incident that led to an arrest last weekend did not result in death, but the children did receive medical treatment. According to the Paducah Police Department, officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to two children left unattended in a vehicle at Noble Park. As officers arrived, they saw the vehicle leaving and stopped it. Paducah resident Malachai G. Bates, 24, was reportedly “sweating profusely” behind the wheel as he told police he had just finished playing basketball. Officers said they saw two young girls inside who were sweating and not properly restrained in child safety seats. When officers checked on the girls, one said she was hot and both asked for water, PPD said. 