CADIZ – A Paris, Tennessee man faces charges in Cadiz for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and driving under the influence.
According to a uniform citation from the Cadiz Police Department, Timothy L. Davis, 43, of Paris, Tennessee, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance in the first degree (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); buying/possessing drug paraphernalia; no registration receipt; and failure to produce insurance card.
The uniform citation said Trigg County Dispatch put out a call around 5 p.m. Sunday in reference to someone traveling northbound on South Road/U.S. 139. The caller informed the dispatcher that they were behind a maroon SUV that was traveling down the middle of the road and swerving, and the caller was able to provide the rear registration plate number. CPD Officer Tristan Wampler wrote on the citation that he was able to get behind the vehicle matching the description and registration plate before observing the subject crossing over the center line and making a right-hand turn onto Main Street in Cadiz before heading east. Wampler said that after following the subject and observing him cross the center line several more times, he pulled the subject over.
“Upon making contact with the above mentioned subject, he was manifestly under the influence,” Wampler wrote. “The above mentioned subject had bloodshot eyes, his speech was going back and forth from different stories and he just kept looking in the empty glove box when asked for insurance and registration.”
Wampler said that after the subject, later identified as Davis, got out of his vehicle, a deputy from the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office asked Davis if he had any weapons on his person. Davis reportedly stated that he did, and the deputy was able to retrieve a loaded Glock from him. Wampler said Davis also told the deputy that he had methamphetamine on his person and had smoked some meth before he started operating his vehicle.
Wampler said a glass vial with suspected meth and a glass pipe were allegedly in Davis’s front pocket, and Davis then agreed to take several standardized field sobriety tests (SFST). Wampler said Davis did not perform the finger touch or the walk and turn correctly, and the one-leg stand was also not up to the standard. Davis also did not have a registration receipt and could not produce an insurance card, Wampler said.
After a search of Davis’s vehicle, Wampler said another loaded firearm was found in the center console, as well as a broken pipe with suspected meth residue. Davis was then placed under arrest and taken to Trigg County Hospital, where he was read implied consent and agreed to take a blood test. He was transported to the Trigg County Justice Center, and a deputy jailer then transported him to the Christian County Jail.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.