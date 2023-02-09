CADIZ – A Paris, Tennessee man faces charges in Cadiz for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and driving under the influence.

According to a uniform citation from the Cadiz Police Department, Timothy L. Davis, 43, of Paris, Tennessee, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance in the first degree (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); buying/possessing drug paraphernalia; no registration receipt; and failure to produce insurance card.