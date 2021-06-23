MURRAY — It is widely known that there are a handful of major projects that the Murray-Calloway County Park Board would like to undertake, if it had the financial means to handle it.
One of these has to do with the lights of its fields used for baseball and softball, primarily at Central Park. Those lights have been fading in the past few years and need replacing.
So, for the past few meetings, there has been a new face attending — Murray Electric System General Manager Tony Thompson — who has become a consultant for the board on this matter. Monday night, he was back and had a great deal of information to give about possible options.
One is an option already discussed and that would be replacing the lights for one field at the Four Plex at Central.
“I’d like to get one retrofitted and see how it looks and see what kind of problems we might run into. But this would give us a chance to see how they operate and see what the lights look like,” said Thompson, who brought this idea to the board last month when it was in the midst of a heavy discussion about a new naming rights program.
“We could pick one field for about $60,000 and just do it and see how we like it and then move on from there.”
The current lighting system at both Central and Chestnut parks feature metal halide, not modern and more efficient LEDs. Thompson said he researched this topic online as he tried to determine possible price quotes. He also said that he had access to engineers from the Tennessee Valley Authority that he utilized, using the specifications of the park’s system.
“What we determined is you can 1500-watt bulbs in the $500 to $600 range, but the problem was you probably wouldn’t get the same light output as what you have now, which would mean you would need more fixtures and that creates a lot more problems,” Thompson said, adding that the total price for replacing the entire lighting at the Four Plex is about $230,000 to $300,000, which is about what nationally-known Musco Lighting quoted to parks officials several years ago.
“So we’re going to get more quotes, but I’m not going to expect much cheaper than this. So we’re kind of right where we started there.”
Another option is to upgrade the halide, which are cheaper, about $200 less than LEDs for 1500 watts.
“You’re not going to replace all of them, I don’t think. Of course, I don’t know the status of all of your fields either,” Thompson said, adding that TVA could be of help. “I think (Murray Electric and TVA) together can come up with $10,000 and that would buy several fixtures at $400 a fixture. Now, the advantage of going with LED is the reduced energy costs and what should be sharply reduced maintenance costs because those last a lot longer than traditional lighting.”
Park Board Vice Chairman Tony Ryan asked if LEDs would require anything more than bulb replacement. Thompson said no.
This was also the answer board Secretary Paul Rister received in regard to other electronic issues, such as ballasts or poles.
“That’s another advantage,” Thompson said of Rister’s ballast inquiry. “That heavy ballast that is on those poles would be gone.”
Thompson said Murray Electric has experience with one project of this type and that was the Mallary France Soccer Complex at Murray High School, which opened several years earlier. Thompson said that required a payment plan of five years with TVA; he said he was not sure if TVA would allow a 10-year plan, as some board members began mentioning.
“I don’t know if they would let us go 10 years, but I know they’ll let us go five years. We already did that,” he said.
Two more options Thompson produced had to do with leasing.
The first he called “lease lighting,” meant Murray Electric would technically own the lights and the parks department would pay an investment charge, as well as the monthly energy bill. He said the City of Murray government utilizes this setup for the city’s street lights.
The second option is what he called a “lease purchase” that could be spread over a number of years until the investment is paid off. He said this is similar to a mortgage on a house.
“Then the payment goes away but you still have the lights,” he said.
Thompson was asked to calculate approximate costs for both a lease lighting and lease purchase program. One way or another, Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett seemed to think that a financing plan of some kind would have to be utilized.
“Especially if it’s something you’re going to do fairly soon,” Lovett told the board. “We don’t have a commitment for funding that project.”
Thompson said his hope is that, should the board decide to go with one field for now, this might spark community interest.
“Maybe if we could do that first one, then enough people would start thinking about those other three (at the Four Plex) and want to put money toward those,” he said, his response met by Lovett.
“Yeah, and I’ll bet you we’ll do the wrong field,” Lovett said, drawing laughter at the idea that everyone will have a different preference as to which field would be selected. Thompson did not miss a beat.
“That’s why I’d want you to pick it,” he said, drawing even more laughter from the audience.
