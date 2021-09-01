Park board hears presentation from Indiana pool company

MURRAY – The Murray Calloway County Park Board heard from an Indianapolis-based swimming pool company Monday evening about the possibility of making the major repairs needed to reopen the local facility that has been closed the last two years.
Multiple problems with Murray’s pool led to it remaining closed this year for the second summer in a row. According to an analysis from Water Technology Inc. commissioned by the park board in 2019, “A significant concern with the (facility’s three) pools is the condition of the PVC membrane which serves as each pool’s interior finish. With staining, numerous patches, and delamination, the membrane has exceeded its expected lifespan and should be replaced. Another major issue is the condition of the main and training pool’s piping system (below the pool deck). Previous analysis determined that there are failures in piping associated with gutters, main drains, supply, and return. As a result, the pools lose a significant amount of water (estimated about 6,000 gallons each day) which must be continually replaced.”
Scott Black, the business development director for the Natare Corporation, traveled to Murray to make his pitch Monday. He said the problem facing Murray’s facility is a common one across the country for communities with pools around the same age. The pool at Central Park opened in 1976.
“I’m a dad and I’ve got three kids that have all grown up in the Brownsburg Parks system,” Black said. “I’ve been on the Brownsburg Park Board, which is about 10 miles west of Indianapolis. We are dealing with the exact same things that you are. I was telling someone on the way in that my dad is a town councilman in Norris, Tennessee, and they’re trying to decide what to do with their old pool. A lot of pools were built 30-40 years ago when that was (a popular trend). A lot of country clubs (built them) too, and (needing repair or replacement) is a very common situation.”
Black said Natare’s staff includes engineers, architects, sales and marketing representatives, and it has a full plant that manufactures all the equipment it sells and installs with the exception of pool liners, which come from overseas. He said the fact that its operations are all under one umbrella helps to do projects more quickly than when multiple vendors are involved.
“Everything we make, we don’t have to rely on subcontractors to get it there on time,” he said. “The problem that we are having right now is the same problem that everybody’s having, and that is knowing how much something’s going to cost in six months. Stainless steel is a commodity, and we use 316-type stainless steel, which is surgical stainless, but we’re having to stockpile it to make sure we have enough in case someone like yourself or other projects we’re working on calls in six months and says, ‘We’re ready to go.’ Because right now, it’s hard to get shipments in. But anyway, I’m just telling you guys what you already know.”
Black said Steve Wilhelm, the parks system’s maintenance director, had filled him in on the pool’s history and its current problems.
“Most pools, when we’re talking to new owners, we tell them to expect 30 or 40 years out of their pool, and that’s true with commercial buildings too and a lot of things,” Black said. “This pool has done that. What you’re very fortunate about is normally, a pool that is this old is sitting at a tilt where the walls are coming down or the whole thing is sunk. And it sounds like this concrete shell – even though it doesn’t hold water – structurally is still very sound and can support being renovated without any problems.
“So what we’re talking about doing is removing the top perimeter of the pool all the way around and putting in a stainless steel gutter system. … a pressurized supply tube (sends) the clean water coming back to the pool. It exits out the front inlets drilled here, and what that does is eliminate all the piping that is currently buried under your deck, so it’s probably leaking.”
If hired for the job, Black said it would probably take Natare’s contractors a month or two to complete the work. Lisa Farris, a new park board member appointed by the county, asked others present if they had a sense of what the community would like to see in a renovated pool. Parks Director Ryan Yates said he thought most people would be satisfied if the pool could simply open again. The general consensus among the board members, though, was that adding shade to facility, which is currently completely exposed to the sun, would be a popular move. Black said that although Natare doesn’t make structures for shade, there are many options available for the board to consider.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers was also present at Monday’s meeting. Rogers said last week that repairing and reopening the pool facility would be his top priority if the City of Murray ends up taking over control of the parks system, which is currently a joint city/county agency. The city and county attorney are currently negotiating to hammer out an agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.