MURRAY – The City of Murray Park Committee approved its annual budget Tuesday and formed a subcommittee to study revenue options, staff salaries and other financial issues moving forward.
With the budget passed by the committee, it will now go to the Murray City Council for approval at its next meeting. Prior to that, Parks Director Ryan Yates reported to the board that he had submitted a matching grant for approximately $241,000 to renovate the concession stand in Central Park’s quad-plex near the baseball fields. The City Council approved the grant application last week, and committee member and Councilman Jeremy Bell said the city is hoping to put some of the money raised by the recent Bourbon & Bow Ties fundraiser toward that project. Additional funds may also come from the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Bell is also chair of the committee to decide how to spend that money.
“It would probably end up coming out of my ARPA committee to finish it out,” Bell said. “I don’t think that would be a hard sell.”
Bell said the city this year is planning to use ARPA funds to double the annual allocations that the city gives to several nonprofit organizations in town. He said the park will receive $160,000 from that allocation, but he cautioned that $40,000 of that total will go to a capital improvement project at Playhouse in the Park.
Mayor Bob Rogers said the money from Bourbon & Bow Ties will go into a capital improvement fund.
“It’s my belief, with the Bourbon & Bow Ties, first of all, you’re very fortunate that they selected the park to receive the revenue two years in a row,” Rogers said. “It's our belief that if they have it again next year, they need to see something as to what their money did. Because this year, they were able to see the swimming pool, so they raised (even) more. So that’s why it needs to go to capital improvement. If they’re going to raise money, they need to see where it’s going.”
Committee member Grant Rudolph agreed, saying that money being raised for the parks should not go toward general operating expenses. He said that if the city gets the grant it is hoping for, the concession stand doesn’t necessarily have to be completed by this time next year as long as substantial work has been done on it and the public and donors can see that progress.
“My personal opinion is that every year that (fundraiser) happens, there needs to be a shiny object that comes as a result of that,” Rudolph said.
Rogers added, “If the concession stand is in as bad a shape as everybody tells me, we need to get that done,” he said.
After the budget vote, committee member and Councilman Monty McCuiston said he was discouraged by the lack of progress the committee had made so far on making the parks system a financially viable entity. After years of city-county control, the city took over operation of the parks in September 2021.
“Over the last couple of weeks, I've been putting in a lot of thought as we’ve been looking at the budget,” McCuiston said. “We’re about two years into the city having sole responsibility of the park. Due to some generous community members and local businesses and corporations making their donations, we've been able to make great strides, I believe. But saying that, and as we’re sitting here discussing the lack of revenue we have and where we're going to get money to complete or match grants we apply for, it’s got me wondering when we're going to start discussing the future of our park, particularly the real issue at hand – the revenue. It seems we work month-to-month just to try to develop a plan to make it along. When are we going to start talking about a five-year plan, a 10-year plan or any plan at all?
“Over the last 18 months, we've been talking about security cameras, pool shades, and we've yet to see them. Hopefully, it won't take us that long to see a concessions stand. I'm not saying those items aren't needed; it’s just frustrating to see 18 months go without seeing a project completed.”
McCuiston said that besides the fact that the parks are operating “in the red” with the 2023-24 budget it will be sending to the council, the budget is already far less than that of many parks in cities similar to Murray’s size.
“We didn't have any room for unexpected expenses to begin with, and over the last week, I’ve been researching park systems from across the state,” McCuiston said. “Our $500,000 budget that we set each year rarely maintains the cost of our assets right now, much less anything new. From what I see compared to other cities our size and their park budgets, we should be operating at a $1 million to $1.5 million dollar budget each year. We're far from that, and we need to discuss how we're going to reach those revenue goals.”
McCuiston moved to form a personnel and finance subcommittee, and the motion passed unanimously. After Park Committee Chair Johnny Bohannon asked for volunteers, McCuiston agreed to chair the subcommittee and Rudolph volunteered to serve on it.
On the topic of security cameras, Yates said 12 cameras have been ordered and should be set up in the next couple of months, although a couple of internet issues need to be dealt with before they will be fully functional.
In other recent business, Yates also said the sale of pool passes had been going very well.
“We've sold 291 pool passes and 26 weekend passes,” Yates said. “When I put in the numbers yesterday – and this doesn't include credit cards – so far, off of daily admissions and stuff like that, we’re just over 20 grand so far. So that's really good.”
