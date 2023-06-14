MURRAY – The City of Murray Park Committee approved its annual budget Tuesday and formed a subcommittee to study revenue options, staff salaries and other financial issues moving forward.

With the budget passed by the committee, it will now go to the Murray City Council for approval at its next meeting. Prior to that, Parks Director Ryan Yates reported to the board that he had submitted a matching grant for approximately $241,000 to renovate the concession stand in Central Park’s quad-plex near the baseball fields. The City Council approved the grant application last week, and committee member and Councilman Jeremy Bell said the city is hoping to put some of the money raised by the recent Bourbon & Bow Ties fundraiser toward that project. Additional funds may also come from the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Bell is also chair of the committee to decide how to spend that money.

