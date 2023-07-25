MURRAY – The Murray Parks Committee discussed a variety of upcoming events and projects at its most recent meeting, including the upcoming Labor Day celebration and replacing nets at the batting cages.
The committee voted to approve the purchase of batting cage nets. Parks Director Ryan Yates said that while a new concessions stand was the biggest need discussed before the recent Bourbon & Bow Ties event raised money for the parks, one of the other big needs has been to maintain and improve the batting cages at the four-plex. He said one batting cage badly needs new netting, and he is eventually looking to put down a concrete slab and build another batting cage there as well. He said he was quoted a price of $1,982.40 to replace the netting.
“So we can get two of them for under four grand, which we have plenty of money for,” Yates said. “I would like to go ahead and order those because they sometimes take a while to get here. Our goal is to at least have one of those cages done before fall ball starts up.”
Yates said he is currently applying for two Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants, one of which is expected to reimburse the parks $19,000 for the Saputo Playground in Central Park. He applied for another grant to help fund new concession stands, but he was told by an LWCF representative that he should not expect to hear whether or not the park has been awarded until October. He said he had also recently met with Mayor Bob Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne to discuss alternative options for getting started on the project.
“I know the mayor's really wanting to get that thing open next year if we can … we do have some other options to possibly get that thing in motion, to get it done whether we get the grant or not,” Yates said.
City Councilman and Park Committee member Monty McCuiston added that the mayor’s office plans to put out a request for proposals (RFP) to get the bid process started. While the city is still hoping to receive the LWCF grant, McCuiston said Rogers felt comfortable that if it is not awarded, the concessions stand could still be covered between the funds from Bourbon & Bow Ties, money the city’s APRA (American Rescue Plan Act) Committee awarded the parks and unused capital project money left over from last year.
Yates said the fall is looking quite busy for the parks, including softball, baseball and T-ball starting in September. Co-ed adult kickball and co-ed adult church league will also begin in September, and the youth flag football program will start in October. Yates said the park also plans to continue the three-day Labor Day celebration this year.
“We’re excited this year (that we’re) adding a Christian concert to it on Wednesday night at the amphitheater, working with Stephen Keene, Monty and a couple of others to get that off the ground for that Wednesday. We're also going to do something Thursday, and hopefully Friday night, in the park. We did it last year and it was a huge success.”
Yates said the Harvest Fest will be in October, as well as the annual Trail of Treats on Halloween.
Yates also updated the committee on how the pool had been doing this summer. He said the pool had taken in around $40,000 in cash, and there were also admissions paid for with credit cards. While Aquatics Director Mike Sykes told him the crowds weren’t quite what he had hoped for, the pool had still seen steady business. Yates said the pool most likely will close Aug. 8 because there will not be enough high school or college-aged lifeguards available to work once school starts.
“Our goal was to stay open until Labor Day on the weekends, but unfortunately, (Sykes) put out a list trying to get people to sign up who could work on those weekends, and there hasn't been anyone to sign up yet,” Yates said. “With so many kids, fall is busy for them like it is for us. You have kids playing football, soccer, so on and so forth. Murray State will be starting back, so a lot of them just can't commit.”
• Yates introduced committee members to Jake Hudgins, who was recently hired as the park system’s new recreation coordinator. Hudgins said he is currently the first aid coordinator at Crossings Ministries at Jonathan Creek in Hardin, and he said he would be starting with the parks full time at the beginning of August.
• The committee voted to authorize Yates to use $14,797 from the park system’s capital projects budget to pay the remaining balance for the Journey Church Playground in Chestnut Park. The total cost was approximately $64,000, and Journey Church donated $35,000, while an additional $15,000 came from an Independence Bank donation, Yates said.
• At Yates’ request, the committee voted to renew The Murray Bank’s sponsorship of the Festival of Lights display in the parks for Christmastime. Yates said the previous five-year contract had expired in January, and he had recently met with Vice President of Marketing Tim Stark about renewing the contract for an additional five years.
• McCuiston said the Top Gun Car Show had asked him about potentially bringing its world/national show to Central Park during Labor Day weekend of 2024. He said anywhere from 350-400 cars were expected to enter and about 3,000 spectators are expected. Since the committee was open to the idea, McCuiston said he would get back in touch with the organizers to come to a future committee meeting to discuss the details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.