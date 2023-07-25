MURRAY – The Murray Parks Committee discussed a variety of upcoming events and projects at its most recent meeting, including the upcoming Labor Day celebration and replacing nets at the batting cages.

The committee voted to approve the purchase of batting cage nets. Parks Director Ryan Yates said that while a new concessions stand was the biggest need discussed before the recent Bourbon & Bow Ties event raised money for the parks, one of the other big needs has been to maintain and improve the batting cages at the four-plex. He said one batting cage badly needs new netting, and he is eventually looking to put down a concrete slab and build another batting cage there as well. He said he was quoted a price of $1,982.40 to replace the netting.

