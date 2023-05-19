MURRAY – The Murray Park Committee this chose a vendor to install new playground equipment and discussed the future maintenance of the Central Park amphitheater, among other issues.

Roger Reichmuth opened the meeting by speaking about the free Rotary Amphitheater Concerts in the Park series the Rotary Club of Murray is sponsoring for the summer, starting with Badgett Playhouse’s “The Sounds of Memphis” at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Other shows include the Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band on June 6, Playhouse in the Park’s “Leading Ladies” all-female cabaret on June 20 and the Murray indie folk-pop group Little By Little on July 18. Reichmuth talked about the history of the Rotary Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion, saying that Rotarians began talking about establishing an amphitheater in the 1990s. After considering several locations, the location in Central Park became available.