MURRAY – The Murray Park Committee this chose a vendor to install new playground equipment and discussed the future maintenance of the Central Park amphitheater, among other issues.
Roger Reichmuth opened the meeting by speaking about the free Rotary Amphitheater Concerts in the Park series the Rotary Club of Murray is sponsoring for the summer, starting with Badgett Playhouse’s “The Sounds of Memphis” at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Other shows include the Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band on June 6, Playhouse in the Park’s “Leading Ladies” all-female cabaret on June 20 and the Murray indie folk-pop group Little By Little on July 18. Reichmuth talked about the history of the Rotary Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion, saying that Rotarians began talking about establishing an amphitheater in the 1990s. After considering several locations, the location in Central Park became available.
“The first project was one of just grit and determination,” Reichmuth said. “Equipment was borrowed from the city and county, people were borrowed, Class D felons worked, people rolled up their sleeves, and the result was that in 2003, the pavilion and the terrace seated. So that was it. Then a few things happened. Flash forward 10 years – nothing more had been done. We said, ‘It's time to build a structure,’ and Dick Weaver was the person who put his fist down on the table and said, ‘We've got to do this.’ So we set about with the idea of finding a suitable pavilion shell that would would look good in the park. We found one, we built it; it turned out to be a $220,000 project before it was over. How that happen? It was contributions from people like you, Rotarians and many others.”
While having a roof over the pavilion was a major step forward, Reichmuth said it was still lacking a dressing room at that time. He recalled how when doing a series of summer shows in 2016, the Badgett Playhouse cast had to change in their vehicles, sometimes in 95-degree heat. He said James Gallimore and employees at his business designed and built an air-conditioned and heated dressing room, as well as an adjoining restroom. Reichmuth said the pavilion has been used a lot since then, but Rotarians would like to see it utilized even more.
“So what’s the challenge? One challenge is staining,” Reichmuth said. “Like a deck that needs to be stained, that building needs to have that happen every so often. The Rotary Club took it on this last time, and to be honest, it's not something we should do again as a group of individuals. James is nimble on a ladder, but I'm not, and frankly, it was just too dangerous for us to try again. We can handle taking care of the dressing room … but what I would hope is that in the future, the park board will consider budgeting to allot staining of that building periodically. How often is it needed? I can't honestly answer that, but if you own a deck, you’d probably say every year. Well, that's a mammoth project, so maybe it's three to five years. I'm not the expert on that, but that is a need that I hope down the road this board will consider taking on that responsibility.”
Reichmuth said the last time Rotary requested quotes for staining, they ranged from $5,000-$7,000. Gallimore was also present at the committee meeting and said the park keeps revenue earned from amphitheater rentals, although the Rotary Club doesn’t pay to use it.
Committee member Rose Ross said she thought it would be a good idea for the park to aside some money each year to stain the pavilion once every five years or so. Committee member Grant Rudolph concurred, saying he wondered if the rental revenue might be able to cover the cost and be self-sustaining. Ross moved to take on the responsibility, but after committee member Jeremy Bell said he thought they should discuss it further, the motion died for lack of a second. The committee agreed to study the issue and talk about it again soon.
Parks Director Ryan Yates updated the committee on efforts to replace aging playground equipment near the concession stand at the baseball four-plex. He said Journey Church – which also donated $35,000 to help replace the Chestnut Park playground recently – had pledged $25,000 toward the project. He said he sought several quotes, and GameTime said they could do the job for around $29,000.
“What I like about (that proposal) is that it’s a structure, but it also added two swings, and that's one of the biggest complaints I think we get, is that there are not enough swings in the park,” Yates said. “This structure that he presented was a playground structure some swings right beside it. I think his (quote) was $29,000, and the other ones were nice, they were just a little bit more than what this structure was. I like this structure and I think would be perfect for what we need for that area, and I would love to get it done as soon as we can, (because of) baseball going on. All the companies told me it would take them about two or three days to put it in. We've already got quotes from a couple of people to remove (the old equipment) and get it taken out, so I just need approval to get the new playground.”
Kentucky statute requires public agencies to advertise bids for any project that would cost $30,000 or more, and Committee Chair Johnny Bohannon said he was concerned about the possibility of a vendor quoting under that amount before the final bill turned out to be a bit higher. City Administrator Jim Osborne agreed it was a valid concern.
“It would be real easy to go over $30,000 if something went wrong,” Osborne said.
However, after further discussion, the committee members reached a consensus that they were comfortable going with the least expensive quote as long as the vendor understood the park would not legally be able to pay any more than the quoted number. Bell moved to hire GameTime, provided that the final bill does not exceed the quote.
“As long as it stays under $30,000,” Bell said. “If it's $29,988.78, tell them that's exactly what the bill better be, because if it goes up to thirty-thousand-whatever, they may be out of the game.”
“And looking at the figure, I think they know that,” Rudolph said. “If it goes over $30,000, they’re going to eat it.”
Yates also informed the committee that he Central Park swimming pool has enough lifeguards hired and is set to open on Memorial Day, May 29.
Osborne informed the committee that the city had received email from National Fitness Campaign, which provides fitness grants to communities and had proposed granting $30,000 to build a fitness court at the corner of Eighth and Chestnut streets with a concrete slab and permanently affixed fitness equipment. If the city were to accept, it would have to contribute $125,000, he said. With the matching amount being so large, committee members agreed to think about it and talk about it more at a future meeting.
