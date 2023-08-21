MURRAY – The Murray Park Committee last week discussed a proposal from the Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association (MCCSA) about taking over the organization’s recreational soccer program next spring.

The MCCSA is run by a group of parent volunteers, and Yates said some of them recently approached him about running soccer the same way the park system currently runs baseball. If that happens, Yates said Murray Parks & Recreation would handle the recreational soccer program while the MCCSA would continue handling Revolution, the competitive traveling program.