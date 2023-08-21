MURRAY – The Murray Park Committee last week discussed a proposal from the Murray-Calloway County Soccer Association (MCCSA) about taking over the organization’s recreational soccer program next spring.
The MCCSA is run by a group of parent volunteers, and Yates said some of them recently approached him about running soccer the same way the park system currently runs baseball. If that happens, Yates said Murray Parks & Recreation would handle the recreational soccer program while the MCCSA would continue handling Revolution, the competitive traveling program.
Yates suggested that the park keep all the MCCSA’s equipment – including nets, goals and other items – and that the MCCSA keep the money in its account because it would be difficult to properly divide the organization’s assets between the recreational soccer funds and the Revolution funds. He said the MCCSA came to him with a similar proposal four years ago when the organization was running short on volunteers, but one of the sticking points at that time had to do with what would happen to MCCSA’s account.
“Me, personally, as a park director, I do think it’s something we need to take over anyway,” Yates said. “I get calls about soccer – not complaints, just questions – and we don't even run soccer. So, I do think it's something we do need to take over; I've always kind of waited for them (because) I didn’t want to just voluntarily take it from them, but now that they've come to us, I do think we need to explore taking it. But there were some questions, and (the money) was one of the biggest ones. They obviously know I can't speak for the Park Committee, and I just speak for myself, but my suggestion to them was that they keep the money, and we take all of (the equipment) because I think it’s going to pretty much be an even switch-up. If we had to buy new nets, new benches, new soccer balls, that starts adding up. And they liked that idea.”
City Councilman Jeremy Bell, who was also on the old park board when it was a joint city-county operation, said the committee would have to outline all the ongoing costs and personnel needs associated with the soccer program before taking ownership of it.
“I do think we’re going to have to figure out staffing, that’s for sure,” Bell said. “I don’t know; that’s a scary thought. But we went through this with baseball a few years ago when we decided to take it back over, and that worked out pretty good.”
Yates said the MCCSA plans to continue running the program this fall, and he and other park staff could shadow them to get a feel for how everything works before officially taking it over next spring. Grant Rudolph, a community representative on the Park Committee, said he liked the idea and thought it could generate some additional revenue for the parks. He said he thought that if the park system could run the program for $30,000-$35,000 or less, they could make it work. Yates added that baseball’s biggest expense is uniforms, but that wouldn’t be a factor with soccer because participants take care of that themselves.
• Yates discussed upcoming festivities that will take place Sept. 6-8, several days after Labor Day weekend. He said Wednesday, Sept. 6, would feature the Praise in the Park concert with local churches. On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Murray Police Department and other emergency agencies will host Community Night at Chestnut Park. On Friday night, Sept. 8, there will be a concert at Central Park’s Rotary Club Amphitheater with local rock band High Noon Moon. All events will be free to attend, but there will also be food trucks selling concessions, and there will be a beer garden at the High Noon Moon show in a designated area near the amphitheater.
• Yates also informed the committee that he is currently working to purchase several automatic external defibrillators (AED) for the park, noting that the only one in the park right now is at Playhouse in the Park. He said he got three different quotes, and the best price was $1,732 each. He said one would be placed at the swimming pool, one would be kept at the Parks & Recreation office at Chestnut Park, one will be for the baseball field 4-Plex in Central Park and another would be for The Murray Bank Soccer Complex at Bee Creek. Yates said he has already sold two $1,800 sponsorships to pay for the devices and is hoping to sell the other two soon.
• The committee voted to move Trade Day from Central Park back to Chestnut Park. Yates said the biweekly event – held on Tuesdays and Thursdays – had been going well where it is, but the organizers requested to move it back to Chestnut because of the increased visibility from passing traffic and nearby neighborhood residents walking over to browse.
• The committee heard a report from Bluegrass Productions, which organizes the Top Gun Car Shows and plans to bring a multi-day car show to Central Park next year.
