MURRAY – Construction for Murray’s Central Park swimming pool is roughly 10 days behind schedule, but the contractor overseeing the project estimates that it will still open before mid-June.
Justin Pounds, co-owner and vice president of Steele and Allbritten Plumbing and Electric, said the exact date will depend on weather, scheduling for inspection and a few other factors, but he is tentatively hoping to open the pool by June 10.
“(The subcontractor has) started installing the liner system on the pool, so those guys are primarily done with their prep,” Pounds told the Ledger & Times Tuesday. “Next week, we’re going to … get ready to put the concrete in. I just scheduled the delivery of a big piece of equipment and getting a crane lined up to set a surge tank. We’ve received the majority of our equipment, and some of it we’ve already started putting in place in the equipment room. We’re still waiting on a few small items.”
At Tuesday’s Park Committee meeting, Murray City Administrator Jim Osborne gave the committee an update on the pool, saying the delays were primarily caused by rain and not being able to get some of the parts delivered on time.
“We’re going to have a good, productive summer,” Osborne said. “It’s looking real good, and I’m proud to say that since our last board meeting, we’ve had a lot of lifeguard applicants. Knock on wood, we may get over that hurdle. I’m well-pleased with where we started last year to where we are now, as far as the pool. I’ll just remind everybody, a lot of people didn’t think we could get this done.”
Osborne also told the committee that the chain link fence surrounding the pool complex – which is believed to be original to the facility – is beyond repair, so Mayor Bob Rogers asked him to get estimates for a replacement. The cheapest quote was $33,800, and it would be a chain link fence with black, rubberized coating, Osborne said. The committee voted to allow that amount to be taken out of the restricted park fund.
Committee member Linda Cherry asked if it would be feasible to incorporate extra fencing to block children from leaving the toddler pool area and wandering over to the full-sized pool. She said she has frequently taken her grandchildren to the spray park next to the pools in the past, and she had witnessed several close calls with small children who wandered toward the large pool when their parents weren’t looking. Yates said he thought adding the cost of a smaller fence onto the larger fence project seemed doable.
Cherry asked if any of the mounds of dirt and gravel currently piled near the swimming pool complex could be used in other parts of the park, especially where flooding is a problem. Parks Director Ryan Yates said Pounds told him it was unusable because it has clay in it and has a terrible mildew smell from all the years of pipe leakage. Osborne said that excess dirt and gravel would be hauled away.
In other business:
• The committee voted to spend $3,825 on a new ice maker for a concession stand.
• Sandra Duncan-Thurman with Paws for a Cause said the organization was trying to raise $29,000 to install artificial turf at the small dog park. She said about one-third had already been raised, and she was hoping the parks system would designate some money toward the project. Committee member Rose Ross Elder said she would like to research the issue further, and the committee agreed to table the topic and discuss it further at the next meeting.
• The committee voted to outsource mowing at the parks for times during the summer.
The committee will meet again at noon Tuesday, May 24, and Tuesday, June 14.
