MURRAY – Security cameras and the replacement of aging playground equipment were among the priorities discussed last week by the City of Murray Park Committee.
Earlier this month, the committee had previously voted to not move forward on a proposal to have work done on new pickleball courts because the majority of committee members felt they should first outline a list of top priorities before moving forward on any projects. At the same meeting, the committee voted to advertise bids for the purchase and installation of security cameras, which would also include the installation of wi-fi in the parks to make the system work. Parks Director Ryan Yates presented the committee with three quotes he had solicited for security camera systems, which ranged from $35,000 to $143,000 and included between 50 and 55 cameras.
In last week’s committee meeting, Murray City Councilwoman and committee member Linda Cherry said safety was her top priority, as well as preventing instances of vandalism, especially in Central Park. She noted that the committee had previously decided that the front gate to Central Park should be closed after hours, and while she thought that might discourage vandalism to a point, she thought anyone determined to destroy property would still do so unless cameras were present.
Cherry said purchasing sun shields or canopies to provide shade at the Central Park swimming pool was another priority of hers. In addition, she said she had continued to receive calls from local pickleball enthusiasts who want the park system to provide facilities for the sport.
Councilman and Park Committee Vice Chair Jeremy Bell said he agreed safety is a big concern and outlined several other projects he thought should be priorities. He said the playgrounds need work and Field 7 at the FNB Sports Complex in Chestnut Park badly needs renovating. He said the four-plex in Central Park next to the baseball fields needs updating to make it more accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the concessions stand needs works as well.
Bell also said the service road that leads from The Murray Bank Bee Creek Soccer Complex to the back of Central Park is also in need of maintenance.
“There’s the service road that goes up from Bee Creek up to the maintenance garage; that thing needs to be redone,” Bell said. “We’ve talked about that for many, many, many years, saying that if a fire truck needed to come up there and use it, it wouldn’t be able to because it wouldn’t be able to get up it. It would be nice to have that updated, and our park vehicles going up and down it can certainly tear up (a road).”
Bell, who is also a Playhouse in the Park board member, said the Playhouse roof needs work, and the building needs new heating and air units as well. He said the red caboose next to the building – a reminder of the building’s former use as a train depot – is also years overdue for a new paint job.
Committee member Grant Rudolph that in addition to upkeep on the ball fields, he agreed that a security camera system should be one of the committee’s top priorities, especially since it would protect every other park investment.
“I think that’s a big expenditure that we should tackle because that’s something that we can put in, and then that covers all the rest of our priorities,” Rudolph said. “(It would) secure anything else that we do – the playground, the shade, the Playhouse, the fields; they’re all covered.”
City Administrator Jim Osborne said the city’s information technology manager, Zachary Warren, is currently working on fulfilling the committee’s directive from the early September meeting to seek bids on a security system.
“Our IT (manager) felt like, if he wrote a bid with specs on it, it would be better than just getting RFPs (requests for proposals) and (every company) doing different things,” Osborne said. “So they’re in the process of writing that now.”
Because of the high expense of security cameras, the board discussed the possibility of purchasing and installing a few at a time. Osborne noted that the parks budget is limited, but that cameras could be purchased over a period of time. He said the annual parks budget for capital projects is $40,000. He added that $32,000 is left for this fiscal year, and a recurring pledged donation will be coming in toward the start of the new few calendar years.
“If we bite off these cameras in small doses, that’s probably something that at some point we can do with the money that we have,” Osborne said.
The parks system is currently looking to replace the playground equipment in Chestnut Park with the help of a $35,000 donation from Journey Church. Osborne said the committee needed to advertise bids on any project or equipment that is likely to cost more than $30,000, and Yates added that any bid would also include the removal of the current playground equipment. The committee voted to advertise for bids for the Chestnut playground.
Speaking about other playground updates, Yates said that after a donation from Saputo Dairy Foods, he had ordered equipment for the toddler playground in Central Park in August 2021. However, delivery has been repeatedly delayed because of supply chain issues. Yates said the vendor had at one point promised the equipment would be delivered in April 2022, then August 2022, but it is still in limbo, and he doesn’t know when to expect its arrival.
Tim Thurmond with the Murray Pickleball Association also spoke to the committee during the meeting and said his organization was eager to provide a support system for pickleball facilities in Murray, which could include seeking sponsorships. He said that if high-quality facilities could be constructed, it would allow Murray to host tournaments sanctioned by the USA Pickleball Association, which could bring many pickleball players into town from far away distances.
Councilman and Park Committee Chair Johnny Bohannon suggested forming a separate committee to look into pickleball opportunities, and Councilman Monty McCuiston, Cherry and Rudolph agreed to join that committee.
The board also voted to have Yates and the Aquatics Director seek prices on canopies or other shading for the swimming pool.
