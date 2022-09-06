MURRAY – The City of Murray Park Committee voted last week to advertise for bids for a security camera system, and also designated a future time to discuss and rank priorities for the parks system.
Parks Director Ryan Yates presented the committee last Thursday with three quotes he had solicited for security camera systems, which ranged from $35,000 to $143,000. He said the quotes included between 50 and 55 cameras and the installation of wi-fi in the parks, which would be required for the system to work. He said each location where the cameras are placed would likely include two cameras so they could face in opposite directions.
Yates said the most expensive system includes features the park wouldn’t necessarily need, but it was simply the system for which the vendor provided information when Yates requested a quote. The specifications included very high-resolution video and face recognition software, among other items. Even with the cheaper $35,000 option, the committee is still required to advertise the project since Kentucky procurement law requires governments to seek bids if an item is estimated to cost $30,000 or more. Committee member Grant Rudolph – one of two appointed members who are not on the Murray City Council, along with Michael Reed – moved to advertise for bids, and Councilwoman Linda Cherry seconded the motion before the committee unanimously approved.
Rudolph said one of the reasons he thought it was important to move forward on the project was that he had heard from a couple of parents who witnessed behavior that made them uncomfortable while their children were playing in the park. He said one person told him they had noticed an adult by themselves who appeared to be recording video on a phone of children on the playground. When the person was noticed, the person reportedly aimed their phone in a different direction, apparently pretending to be simply recording nature.
“I’ve contacted the police department, and they said, ‘Yes, we get them (similar complaints),” Rudolph said. “It hasn’t spiked recently, so there’s not an appreciable difference, but one thing (MPD) did say that stood out was that if they do get a call and they go over there and investigate it, most of the time, that individual is gone. So, with cameras there, they could pull those up and you could recall and see: is this a new person? Has this person been run off several times in the past? Is there a pattern there? They could pull (that footage) up instantly.”
Cherry said she goes to the park with her grandchildren quite a bit and has seen several things she found questionable over the years. She mentioned one time when she saw a couple that appeared to be in their early 20s who arrived at the playground in a van and had a large number of children with them, which made her wonder if the children were, in fact, supposed to be in their care. She said that because of occasional suspicious behavior like this, she thought it would be very beneficial to have security footage available for police to examine.
The park’s next regular meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 20, and the group plans to discuss what its priorities for the park system should be and how each priority should be ranked on that list in the coming months. The need for a list came into the discussion while the committee was discussing whether it should build a new pickleball court in Chestnut Park.
Councilwoman Rose Ross Elder said she had talked to someone who had offered to pave a 70-by-70-foot area at Chestnut Park for $8,750. She said the job could be done within a couple of weeks, although they would still have to put fencing around the court. Councilman Johnny Bohannon, who chairs the park committee, said he had called a special-called meeting because the contractor had a narrow time frame in which to do the work, and he and Elder had aimed to take advantage of a good deal. He also said Mayor Bob Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne had told him some funds were available to pay for the project if the committee decided to move forward with it.
Councilman Jeremy Bell objected to moving forward with the pickleball court at this time because he didn’t think the committee should be approving new projects before outlining its priorities. Using the Chestnut Park playground as an example, Bell said he thought the committee risked getting ahead of itself by potentially funding a smaller project before completing projects that might be considered a greater need. He said that even though Journey Church had donated $35,000 for new play equipment in Chestnut, none has yet been ordered because the committee had not decided how much additional money they should authorize Yates to spend. Rudolph said he also thought the committee needed to discuss the many projects the parks need and to rank them after figuring out how much each of them is estimated to cost.
Responding to comments that the committee might be rushing into the pickleball project, Bohannon and Elder both noted that the courts had been discussed in meetings dating back several months. Cherry said she had also received quite a few emails from people wanting the parks to do something with pickleball so it could possibly host some competitions.
“I think we need to serve this portion of the public (interested in pickleball),” Elder said, adding that she was happy the city didn’t “drag our feet” on getting the swimming pool renovated and installing lights at the soccer complex. “We’ve put up lights, and soccer’s in great shape, and we’re doing some exciting things with baseball, and I think the basketball courts are really some of the best –much improved over when I was a kid. I think (pickleball) is going to serve a population that has been begging for us to have a facility, and I think it’s an opportunity. At this price, I think we need to do it sooner than later.”
Elder moved to go forward with the project and Cherry seconded it. The motion was defeated 4-2, with Elder and Cherry voting yes and Bell, Rudolph, Reed and Councilman Monty McCuiston voting no.
The committee also discussed the possibility of purchasing cabanas for the pool, which the public could rent to provide themselves with shade. After Cherry brought up the subject and some discussion followed, members agreed to talk about it more when putting together a priority list.
