MURRAY – The City of Murray Park Committee voted last week to advertise for bids for a security camera system, and also designated a future time to discuss and rank priorities for the parks system.

Parks Director Ryan Yates presented the committee last Thursday with three quotes he had solicited for security camera systems, which ranged from $35,000 to $143,000. He said the quotes included between 50 and 55 cameras and the installation of wi-fi in the parks, which would be required for the system to work. He said each location where the cameras are placed would likely include two cameras so they could face in opposite directions.