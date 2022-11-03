Parkland school shooter sentenced to life in prison

Lori and Ilan Alhadeff leave the podium after giving their victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

 Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (TNS) For the 17 who lost their lives, the gunman was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

For the 17 whose flesh was torn by powerful bullets fired from an AR-15-style rifle but somehow managed to survive, the gunman was sentenced to life in prison under the state’s 10-20-life statute.