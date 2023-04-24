MURRAY – The Murray Parks Committee last week approved two planned Playhouse in the Park events for later this year, as well as accepting a donation of security cameras and renewing its lawnmower lease.

Playhouse in the Park Executive Director Lisa Copeland spoke to the committee about a “ghost light walk” the community theater would like to do toward the back of the park in conjunction with Halloween. She said the Playhouse Board of Directors has tentatively planned to hold the family-friendly event from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14, and they would ideally like to put a traffic barricade up next to the Saputo Playground to ensure safety for the participants. 