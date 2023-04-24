MURRAY – The Murray Parks Committee last week approved two planned Playhouse in the Park events for later this year, as well as accepting a donation of security cameras and renewing its lawnmower lease.
Playhouse in the Park Executive Director Lisa Copeland spoke to the committee about a “ghost light walk” the community theater would like to do toward the back of the park in conjunction with Halloween. She said the Playhouse Board of Directors has tentatively planned to hold the family-friendly event from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14, and they would ideally like to put a traffic barricade up next to the Saputo Playground to ensure safety for the participants.
“‘Ghost light’ is a theater term, and you’ve seen other towns and other theaters do this, where we would take groups of folks and they would walk from one location in the park to another,” Copeland said. “We're thinking of maybe the deck and perhaps the caboose and the old schoolhouse – probably four to five spots in the park. In each spot, there would be a storyteller, and we're working with the Historical Society to get some stories. People would walk (to each of the storytellers) and then back up at the deck, where we would have cider and popcorn and those kinds of things.”
The committee voted to approve the traffic barricade. Copeland said her next request might be a bit more controversial, but Playhouse is hoping to sell premium tickets for some of its August performances of “The Savannah Sipping Society” – a play about the friendships between four Southern women – to have a couple of wine tastings on the deck before the Saturday evening shows. Committee member Linda Cherry said she realized the door had been opened with several park events involving alcohol in the last year, but she would rather not see it.
Committee member Grant Rudolph said he was in favor of allowing Playhouse’s request because the recent events – which included a beer garden at a Labor Day weekend concert and the Bourbon and Bow Ties park fundraiser – had proven to be successful and had not seen any problems. He added that Bourbon and Bow Ties is planned again this year, and he believed things should work well as long as the procedures of checking IDs and having the serving area cordoned off from the rest of the park continue.
“I don't think we're going to get out of hand with (alcohol events), having it every weekend or that kind of thing, where it’s going to get rambunctious,” Rudolph said. “I certainly don't think a wine tasting will get rambunctious by any stretch. That's where I would draw the line.”
“If we’re talking personal (viewpoints), I’m personally against alcohol to begin with, but I understand what you’re trying to do,” said Committee Chair Johnny Bohannon.
Committee member Monty McCuiston moved to approve the request, and the motion passed with Cherry voting no.
The committee voted to accept a donation of 20 security cameras, with a total value of about $50,000. Yates said an individual offered to buy the cameras through his company and donate them to the park system. Yates said that company, which has donated to the park in the past, frequently does business with DEVSource Technology Solutions, which has agreed to set up the cameras at no cost to the park. The camera footage will upload to the cloud and the park can share the access codes with the Murray Police Department or any city official that might need to access the footage, Yates said.
The committee voted to renew its lease option with John Deere for three lawnmowers. The current lease agreement with John Deere is $748 a month, which is increasing by an extra $230 a month this year. At $978 a month, that amounts to $11,736 a year.
With the increase, the committee discussed the possibility of purchasing three new mowers, which Yates said would have cost approximately $43,000. The committee had also discussed the possibility of using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), but it is unknown how much will be available for the parks system. Committee member Jeremy Bell said one of the reasons he favored continuing the lease agreement was because it would free up more money for the multitude of smaller needs the park has every year.
The board voted to give Yates a $2,250 a month raise until the program coordinator position is filled. Yates said the current program coordinator has accepted a job offer from Paducah Parks and Recreation, so he will be handling her duties until a replacement can be hired. In addition, he said the office secretary position was eliminated last year when that employee left, and since the program coordinator had been handling many of those duties, he will be the only person regularly in the parks office for at least the next two months. He said it was probably the worst time of year to lose that position, noting that 550 children totaling 56 teams are registered to play baseball this season.
Yates said that although he is hoping to replace the position, he didn’t want to post the opening until the committee and the Murray City Council had finalized the parks budget for 2023-24. Yates did not request a specific dollar amount, and instead left it for the committee to discuss and decide. Committee member and City Councilman Monty McCuiston said he thinks Yates is already “severely underpaid,” so he was in favor of giving Yates the full salary of the program director, which was $14 an hour in the interim period. After some discussion, the committee voted to approve the full $2,250 a month.
• Yates gave an update on the swimming pool, saying it should be ready to open May 27. The committee voted to order new iPads to use at the pool concession stand, as Yates said the ones used last season have become quite slow. If the order arrives later than expected, though, Yates said staff could still use the old ones until the new ones are available.
• Dan Thompson requested to be able to take the steps needed to finish the last six holes on the disc golf course. No motion was needed, but the committee members all expressed their support for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.