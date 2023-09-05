Parks host post-Labor Day activities

MURRAY – Although Labor Day is over, Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation has several fun activities planned for the second half of this week.
The parks system last year launched its first-ever Labor Day Extravaganza. Although the holiday has passed, Parks Director Ryan Yates said the public should enjoy should saying goodbye to summer with three nights in a row of park activities starting tomorrow. Praise in the Park will be the first night, taking place from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion in Central Park. The concert is sponsored by Hearthstone Guitar Co.
When the event launched last year, Yates had wanted to host a night of gospel and praise singing, but he wasn’t able to get enough responses to pull together a list of performers in time. This time, he said he was determined to make it work, so he solicited the help of a Murray musician with plenty of connections in the local praise music scene.
“It didn't quite happen last year, but this year, I reached out to Stephen Keene,” Yates said. “He's one of the guys in the community who’s really big into arts and music, and we worked with him and his band, Murr-Vegas All-Stars, for the amphitheater concert last Labor Day weekend. They did an unbelievable job, and I told him last time that I would love to do this the next year.
“That was last September, and he actually reached out to me in March and asked me, ‘Do you still have interest in doing this ‘Praise in the Park’ thing you talked about last year? If so, let’s go ahead and start planning this because I would love to help you with it.’ That’s how it was kind of born this year, and we got a handful of churches that are going to participate, but if there's any other churches that would like to be involved, they can reach out to either myself at the park office or Stephen and we can get them on.”
Yates added that Keene and Purpose Church Pastor Dustin McClain will be sharing master of ceremonies duties during the event.
“They’re going to emcee it for us and kind of keep things rolling, and I think it’s going to be a good event; we're excited,” Yates said.
From 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Murray Police Department will be hosting its annual Community Night in Chestnut Park, which Yates said is being sponsored by Ryan Walker State Farm.
“We’re looking forward to Community Night, where we’ve got a large group of first responder agencies, businesses and non-profit groups that provide different services to our community,” said Capt. Andrew Wiggins, MPD’s public information officer. “There will be multiple interactive experiences, a drunk-goggle driving course, inflatables, food trucks and a helicopter, so there will be something for everyone in the family. Come out Thursday night for a great night for the family!”
“Some of the first responders are going to be out there with some of their vehicles, where kids can get in it, take pictures and all that fun stuff,” Yates said. “The Air Evac helicopter usually comes (if the weather allows and the crew doesn’t have to transport accident victims), and that is always a fun sight to see. I’ve been working with Capt. Wiggins on this, and this is something that they do every year. … It’s in the park anyway, so we just incorporated it with our events. We sometimes do a Family Night in the Park or something like that, but this is even better, so we're excited about that.”
The week will wrap up with the “Rockin’ in the Park” concert, also at the amphitheater in Central Park. The local rock band High Noon Moon will be the featured attraction, and the event is scheduled from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
“This isn’t their first time in the park,” Yates said of the popular band. “They performed at the Bourbon and Bow Ties fundraiser in June and did an unbelievable job. Max’s 641 Towing & Service is sponsoring it, so it’s a free concert. Tap 216 will be doing the beer garden again, and what a lot of people don't understand is that all the money that's made off the beer garden goes directly to the park. That money doesn't go anywhere else. Tap 216 doesn’t make money any money off this; all they do is cover their expenses, and that's not a lot. We didn’t really promote the beer garden much last year because we were knew we were going into new waters, but it went over well and we made $1,000 last year without the park staff having to do anything.”
Local foods trucks are also welcome to sell at the concert, the event flyer said. The beer garden will be at the edge of the amphitheater area and will be sectioned off from the rest of the general public attending the concert. No alcohol will be allowed outside the designated area. Yates added that Tap 216 will provide its own security, and MPD officers will also be present to observe and make sure everyone follows the rules.
