Parks host post-Labor Day activities

Local rock band High Noon Moon – pictured performing in June at the Bourbon and Bow Ties fundraiser – will be playing the "Rockin’ in the Park” concert from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Central Park's Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion. The concert will be the final event of three nights of post-Labor Day activities.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Although Labor Day is over, Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation has several fun activities planned for the second half of this week.

The parks system last year launched its first-ever Labor Day Extravaganza. Although the holiday has passed, Parks Director Ryan Yates said the public should enjoy should saying goodbye to summer with three nights in a row of park activities starting tomorrow. Praise in the Park will be the first night, taking place from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion in Central Park. The concert is sponsored by Hearthstone Guitar Co.