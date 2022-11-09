Paul defeats Booker to secure third US Senate term

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul speaks to a crowd of supporters during a campaign appearance in Calloway County last week.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

(TNS) Rand Paul easily secured a third term in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday night, quashing Democratic challenger Charles Booker, who was underfunded and hamstrung by national headwinds facing his party.

The Associated Press called the race at 7:14 p.m. EST.