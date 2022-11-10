FRANKFORT – (KT) Republican Rand Paul easily won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Charles Booker, a former state representative from Jefferson County, at the top of the Nov. 8 general election ballot in Kentucky.

In his victory speech, Paul said, “It is my hope that as our nation moves forward, the anger, the vitriol, and even the death threats will abate. Surely, there is common cause in the concept that a limited, constitutional government allows people from all walks of life, to live peacefully together as long as they don’t commit aggression against others.”