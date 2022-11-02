MURRAY – Supporters of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul gathered at Kyle Oakley Field Tuesday to cheer him on as the Bowling Green Republican continues his campaign for a third term.

Republicans are hoping to take back the House and Senate in next Tuesday’s midterm election, betting on low public approval ratings for President Joe Biden to carry them over the finish line. This would seem to be familiar territory to Paul, having first been elected in 2010 in another midterm election during the first term of the last Democratic president, Barack Obama. Paul’s challenger in the Senate race is former State Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville.