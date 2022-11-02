MURRAY – Supporters of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul gathered at Kyle Oakley Field Tuesday to cheer him on as the Bowling Green Republican continues his campaign for a third term.
Republicans are hoping to take back the House and Senate in next Tuesday’s midterm election, betting on low public approval ratings for President Joe Biden to carry them over the finish line. This would seem to be familiar territory to Paul, having first been elected in 2010 in another midterm election during the first term of the last Democratic president, Barack Obama. Paul’s challenger in the Senate race is former State Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville.
Paul flew to five different counties Tuesday for brief campaign stops, with Calloway and Christian counties being the only two in western Kentucky. He was accompanied by his wife, Kelley Paul, who said in her introduction that she is proud that he never backs down and is never afraid to ask questions on behalf of his constituents. Taking the microphone inside a Murray-Calloway County Airport hangar, Paul promised there is “a red wave coming” and noted that this is the first time in Kentucky’s history that registered Republicans have outnumbered registered Democrats. He said it reminded him of how during his first campaign, he persuaded Kelley’s parents to switch parties so they could vote for him in the Republican primary. Even though they were longtime registered Democrats, Kelley’s Catholic mother told him John F. Kennedy was the last Democrat she had voted for in a presidential election.
“I said, ‘Well, that’s been a while!’” Paul said. “If Kennedy were around, he’d probably be switching parties too. The people left for many different reasons, and I don't think it's that the people of Western Kentucky all the sudden changed. No, we think it's that the party left them for the most part. God-fearing, family-oriented people who go to church don't exactly understand why they would be giving your kids in school some kind of manual on what kind of surgical things they can do to themselves to change their gender. Nobody thinks that's a reasonable thing.”
Continuing to talk about transgender issues, he discussed his opposition to anyone born male competing in women’s sports. He said that in addition to not being fair for women to have to compete against them or share a locker room with them, he thinks it should be considered child abuse for an adult to talk to children about changing their gender.
Criticizing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic from Democrats and the medical and education establishments, Paul said cloth masks were useless because the pores in the fabric are 600 times larger than the virus itself. He said the only randomized study on masks was done in Denmark, which analyzed 6,000 people who wore masks and 6,000 people who didn’t and showed the same incidence rate for both groups. Paul said closing schools during the pandemic was a “complete disaster,” especially since children have been proven to be harmed far less by COVID than older people and those with pre-existing health problems. He said the mass school closures resulted in major declines in learning and test scores, as well as emotional problems and increased youth suicide rates as a result of students’ isolation from their teachers and peers.
Paul said that while he is not opposed to people taking the COVID vaccine, he thinks government and health officials should admit that recovering from the virus is an effective form of “natural immunity.” Paul has arguably been the Senate’s most outspoken critic of Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president, and he said Fauci refused to admit that the measures taken across the country were a drastic overreaction to the pandemic.
“We can't let people like Dr. Fauci centralize and take over control; so when we win next week, I'm going to subpoena every last record from Dr. Fauci,” Paul said to a roar of applause from the crowd.
Paul also criticized Biden and other politicians for responding to the pandemic-related shutdowns and business closures by sending large amounts of money to Americans, saying continued inflation has been the direct result.
“They increased the money at 15% a year, and they borrowed $5 trillion to $6 trillion,” Paul said. “And if you add it up, if you got a $1,400 check, whether you're ahead or behind now, just the gas prices have taken the $1,400. If you look at (how) an average family did under Trump and under a Republican Congress, it gained $5,000 for the average family in income. The average family has now lost most of that under Biden. They can't escape it. That’s why the red wave is coming.”
