MURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans asphalt paving along sections of KY 774/Coldwater Road and KY 2594/Industrial Drive in Calloway County starting Thursday, Sept. 23.
Motorists should be alert for work zone lane restrictions to facilitate milling and paving activities at the following locations:
• KY 774/Coldwater Road From the KY 121 intersection at mile point 0.0 extending southeast to mile point 0.483 at the KY 748 & KY1327 intersection at Five Points
• KY 2594/Industrial Drive & Chestnut Street From KY 94 at mile point 0.0 extending north and westward to U.S. 641-Business at mile point 0.798
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers in these work zones. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to accommodate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Murray Paving is the prime contractor on this $103,661 highway improvement project. Weather permitting, the target completion date is Oct. 1.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or for any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.