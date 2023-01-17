MURRAY — Saturday was one of those times that defines why Murray State men’s basketball has become known well beyond the boundaries of Calloway County.
All one had to do was look toward the seating area on the side of the CFSB Center opposite the west bench. For former Racer star Cameron Payne’s jersey retirement ceremony, most of the coaches and players of his current team — the NBA Phoenix Suns — were joining with the many thousand members of Racer Nation to salute Payne as the number he wore for two outstanding seasons — 1 — was displayed from the rafters of The Bank.
However, as special as having the Suns — who had arrived in Memphis ahead of Monday’s game with the Grizzlies and former Racer star Ja Morant — witness the event was to Payne, the presence of someone else put the cherry on top. His coach from those days —Steve Prohm — was back, doing what he did during Payne’s time in Murray, coaching the Racers.
“I want to say thanks to Coach P man!” Payne said during a brief speech at halftime of the Racers’ 81-64 win over Illinois-Chicago. “I appreciate you. My family appreciates you and I’m glad to see you back.”
“Obviously, there is a lot of emotion for me today,” said Prohm, who became overcome during the ceremony as he watched the player that assistant William Small had helped persuade Payne to come from Memphis, where he was a high school phenom, to Murray State.
“For the players, well, they know Cameron Payne is a basketball player who played here, but, for me, I was wound up. I wanted the team to play well and show well with him coming back to campus, and it was a terrific day.
“He’s been great to me and my family and this program.”
Payne has had a strong run in Phoenix, playing a vital role in the Suns’ run to the NBA Finals in 2021 that ended two wins shy of what would have been the franchise’s first world championship. Payne scored 29 points as he started for future Hall of Famer Chris Paul at point guard in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals series with the Los Angeles Clippers after Paul had to miss that game.
And it is easy to tell that Racer Nation still follows his career as several Suns jerseys with his number — 15 — can be seen at games in The Bank, along, of course, with the No. 12 of Morant’s Memphis jersey. So when Payne took the microphone as the crowd stood on its feet after No.1 had fallen into place between Morant’s No.12 and the No. 3 of the player he succeeded as the Racers’ point guard, Isaiah Canaan, he seemed anxious to address the fan base.
“What’s up Racer Nation?!” he exclaimed with a huge smile as he stood with his brother, Tony Jr., father, Tony Sr., and mother Leshawn, as they absorbed the fans’ love. “From me and my family, we’d like to thank all of you guys and we’d like to thank Murray … the city, the school. All of you guys are like family here and we appreciate all you have done for my family and myself.
“I couldn’t be the man that I am today without coming to this school.”
Prohm indicated that Payne talking about the man he became sounded familiar.
“I think the coolest thing Cam ever said was when he went pro (after the 2014-15 season after helping lead the Racers to a program-best and Ohio Valley Conference-best 25 straight wins and the OVC regular-season title). He said, ‘We build men here at Murray,’ and I think, collectively, really since I got here as an assistant coach, from (Head Coach Billy Kennedy) to myself to (Head Coach Matt McMahon, now at Louisiana State), I think that’s our goal. We need to build men so we can have great fathers and great husbands when they leave here.”
Payne also paid tribute to the 11 other numbers that are displayed above the court at The Bank.
“I’m so thankful for all of those guys,” he said. “They set the way for me and Ja and Isaiah and all of those other guys who are down the line. I just want to thank you and let you know that I was happy to do it in front of you big time.
“You know, I’m doing my thing. Now, they’re doing their thing and I keep on hoping that there’s going to be another era, that somebody else is coming up.
“Go Racers! Racer Nation!”
