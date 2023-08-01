ENTER-REUBENS-OBIT-2-ZUM

Paul Reubens is best know for his role as Pee-Wee Herman. He has died at the age of 70. 

 Mario Ruiz/Zuma Press/TNS

(TNS) Actor Paul Reubens, best known for his character Pee-wee Herman, has died at age 70 after a private battle with cancer.

The comedian himself shared the news Monday in a statement that was posted to his Instagram account Monday. It did not provide a specific cancer diagnosis.

Recommended for you