Polosi steps down

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., delivers remarks from the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol Building on Nov. 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Pelosi spoke on the future of her leadership plans in the House of Representatives and said she will not seek a leadership role in the upcoming Congress.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will not run for another term as Democratic leader, adhering to a self-imposed term-limit pledge she made four years ago.

“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” the California Democrat said in a speech from the House floor. She said she plans to remain a member of the House.