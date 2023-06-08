(TNS) Former Vice President Mike Pence kicked off his campaign challenging Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination with a stinging rebuke of his onetime boss, saying he should never return to the White House.

Pence, in an announcement speech near Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, said Trump abandoned conservative positions, divided the country and was wrong to ask him to violate his oath to the U.S. Constitution and overturn the 2020 election during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Tags

Recommended for you