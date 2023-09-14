MURRAY – For nearly a decade, the Penguin Project at Playhouse in the Park has given children and young adults with special needs a chance to take center stage. The tradition continues for the next two weekends with a production of the classic Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls.”

The Penguin Project was first launched in 2004 by Dr. Andrew Morgan, professor emeritus of clinical pediatrics and the former head of the Division of Child Development at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. The key elements of a Penguin Project show are that the starring roles are filled by individuals with physical or developmental disabilities, and each of the stars has a peer mentor without disabilities to assist them on and off the stage. Morgan came to Murray several times in 2014 to help Playhouse develop its own iteration, which is now in its ninth year since there were no productions in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

