MURRAY – For nearly a decade, the Penguin Project at Playhouse in the Park has given children and young adults with special needs a chance to take center stage. The tradition continues for the next two weekends with a production of the classic Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls.”
The Penguin Project was first launched in 2004 by Dr. Andrew Morgan, professor emeritus of clinical pediatrics and the former head of the Division of Child Development at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. The key elements of a Penguin Project show are that the starring roles are filled by individuals with physical or developmental disabilities, and each of the stars has a peer mentor without disabilities to assist them on and off the stage. Morgan came to Murray several times in 2014 to help Playhouse develop its own iteration, which is now in its ninth year since there were no productions in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Guys and Dolls” features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, which was loosely adapted from a pair of Damon Runyon short stories. The original production premiered on Broadway in 1950 and went on to win Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Book. The movie version – which starred Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons and Vivian Blaine – was directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz and was released in 1955.
The Penguin Project production is from a Junior version of the script. According to the Playhouse website, “‘Guys and Dolls JR.’ is an adaptation of the show considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy. Set in Damon Runyon's New York City, ‘Guys and Dolls JR.’ follows gambler Nathan Detroit as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest crap game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years without ever getting married. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown. ‘Guys and Dolls JR.’ takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, but everyone eventually ends up right where they belong.”
Board President Holly Bloodworth has directed Penguin Project musicals since they started in Murray, and she said finding the right show for each production is an interesting challenge.
“The people that work with the program and the Education Committee select the show instead of the Programming Committee (that chooses the other regular season shows),” Bloodworth said. “You have to take a lot of things into consideration. The kids that we work with in this program are such differing ages, and a lot of our actors have been with us for all the years, so some of them are in their 20s. So you have to think in terms of something that will appeal to older actors, instead of just young ones. In the last few years, we've done shows that you wouldn't do with kids.”
Last year’s show was Disney’s “High School Musical,” and the one before that was “Grease” in 2019. In addition to the well-known title song, “Guys and Dolls” features the classic tunes “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” among others.
“We chose ‘Guys and Dolls’ because it's a classic theater piece, and it's nice to introduce kids to those classic pieces with songs that everybody kind of knows,” Bloodworth said. “It does have a boy-girl relationship, but it's not too much because we don't want to make the actors feel uncomfortable. It is a Junior version, so it's specifically for student-age (actors) to do, but it has a few more adult references than some of the shows that we've done in the past.”
Bloodworth said that while “Guys and Dolls” is certainly an entertainment of its time, it gave the cast opportunities to learn a bit about how society has changed since the ‘50s.
“It is a little dated, as far as women's rights and those kinds of things, so we kind of talked about that and how this is a time period piece,” Bloodworth said. “So it's kind of educational, too, in the sense that things have changed. This is not how most women feel about things (in the current era), so we talked some about the historical lens of this piece. I think there’s always an opportunity for education.”
While many productions at Playhouse – especially those involving a cast of kids – often get more interest from girls, Bloodworth said Penguin Project is actually the opposite of that, and “Guys and Dolls” luckily provides a lot of male roles to cast. She said the actors have not only enjoyed singing, dancing and acting their parts, but also have had fun dressing up in their ’40s and ’50s-style costumes.
Bloodworth said the cast is very talented and creative, giving an example of how Brooke Wyatt, who plays Adelaide, arrived at her character’s voice. Although Bloodworth wasn’t very familiar with the character of Harley Quinn – a “Batman” villain played in several DC Comics movies by Margot Robbie – it turned out to be the perfect inspiration for Wyatt’s Adelaide and her “New Yawk” accent.
“I was in ‘Guys and Dolls’ a long time ago and played Adelaide, so I was trying to coach her a little bit on the voice,” Bloodworth said. “And she said, ‘Oh, it sounds kind of like Harley Quinn. She's from New York.’ And I'm like, ‘Yes, OK. I don't know that character, but yeah, it’s a New York kind of accent.’ The next night – man, she had it! So she is channeling Harley Quinn. It's perfect, and she is adorable, and I can't wait for people to see the show.”
Bloodworth said that in addition to the special needs cast – who are referred to as the “artists” – she is incredibly grateful and proud of the peer mentors who volunteer to participate every year. About four months are scheduled for rehearsals, which is more than twice as long as most Playhouse shows, so it can be difficult to recruit enough peer mentors due to the time commitment.
“These kids sacrifice a lot to be there and have to miss other things that they might also want to do,” Bloodworth said. “We can't do it without the mentors. They help so much and they are so committed, and their artists look so forward to seeing them every night. The artists can't wait to get to rehearsal because their friend is going to be there.”
For tickets, visit www.playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752. The show runs Sept. 15-24, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.