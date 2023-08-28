MURRAY The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees voted to extend CEO Jerry Penner’s contract for one more year at its meeting Wednesday, but Penner made it clear that, once this extension expires, he will be retiring.  

“I want it publicly known that is my retirement date,” Penner said. “There’s a reason why we’re doing this. There’s a lot of little things going on that would probably cause a lot of turbulence here.”