MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees voted to extend CEO Jerry Penner’s contract for one more year at its meeting Wednesday, but Penner made it clear that, once this extension expires, he will be retiring.
“I want it publicly known that is my retirement date,” Penner said. “There’s a reason why we’re doing this. There’s a lot of little things going on that would probably cause a lot of turbulence here.”
Board Chair Steve Owens, who was first appointed to the board in August 2004, announced his intention to retire from the board in the coming year. Given the anticipated turnover in the board’s leadership, it was decided that it would be best for the organization for Penner to remain CEO for the time being.
In the finance report, CFO John Bradford reported that operating income of $214,000 in July, which was nearly $200,000 over budget, brought MCCH’s year-to-date (YTD) operating income to $60,000, marking the first time he had not reported an operating loss since the fiscal year began in October.
Gross patient revenue was 3% under plan at $45.5 million; however, YTD gross patient revenue is on par with budget. Both inpatient and outpatient revenues were below plan in July at $11.8 million and $29.6 million, respectively. At $13.5 million, net patient service revenue was $251,000 under budget in July but up $1.3 million YTD.
Expenses came in 3% under budget at $13.3 million. Bradford noted the category includes $286,000 in unbudgeted fees associated with outpatient Hospital Rate Improvement Plan (HRIP) payments; without those, July expenses would have been 5% under budget.
Investment income was $1.4 million over budget and stands at $9.8 million YTD. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which measures the capacity to service debt and reinvest in capital improvements, was $1.2 million over plan at $2.5 million; YTD EBITDA is $19.9 million. MCCH ended the month with total cash and investments of $80.2 million, translating to 191 days cash on hand.
Capital expenditures of $4.6 million in July brought total capital expenditures for the year to $16.9 million.
“Our investment income over the last year has been quite a change from the year before,” Penner said during his leadership report. “(It) really exploded for us, and (Bradford) has really made positive decisions for us – timely decisions, too – that have come back to do good things for us, whether it be the bond issue that we did, the $15 million bond – we did take another $5 million from that this month and we still have another $5 million that we haven’t even recognized yet towards our days cash (on hand); those things have added up to well over $10 million for the year – that speaks quite well for us. (It is) always nice to have and continue to build that nest egg for this organization if we ever need it and when you’re doing things like the cancer center and some of the other large projects we have coming our way in the future.”
In the Quality Committee report, Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye gave updates on quality metrics for MCCH’s inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) and the geriatric behavioral health (GBH) unit. Both units are known as “distinct part units,” meaning billing and regulatory requirements are different from the rest of the hospital.
IRF is for patients who need two different types of therapy, such as speech and physical therapy, and have to be able to participate in therapy for 15 hours over five days. It is managed by Lifepoint Rehabilitation, who employs the program director and clinical liaisons who work in community hospitals sourcing referrals, everyone else working in the unit are MCCH employees. Eye reported patient satisfaction scores on that unit from Jan.-Aug. averaged 4.86 out of 5.
GBH is designated for patients with dementia, Alzheimer’s and other neurocognitive disorders. It is managed by Horizon Health, all of the employees in GBH are Horizon Health employees. From July 2022 through June, the average patient satisfaction score on the unit was 4.5 out of 5.
Earlier in the meeting, Penner discussed patient satisfaction scores. In July, the hospital’s overall patient satisfaction score was 94.3, which Penner noted is the highest score received so far this year. With two months remaining in the fiscal year, MCCH is on track to meet the goal of 94.0.
“Right now, we are on pace for – potentially, the first time at least in the last 12 years – for us to exceed 93.9, which was our high-water mark for consolidated patient satisfaction for all our clinics,” he told the board.
Later, during his leadership report, Penner revisited the subject, adding that during the pandemic, patient satisfaction was barely above 92. “That’s been the lowest for a while, but now I think we’re rocking and rolling,” he said. “The different programs the nurses have going on the floors. This focuses on the entire organization, not only what’s going on the floors.”
In other business, the board approved initial appointments for Dr. Farooq, oncology, and David Vincent, APRN, hospitalist extender. It also approved reappointments for the following providers: Dr. Michael McGhee, psych/GBH; Dr. Callie Dowdy, general and vascular surgery; Makena Reddick, RN, surgery; and Melinda Knott, APRN, hospitalist extender.
The board went in to recess again for two executive sessions. The first was related to real estate, and the second was related to Penner’s contract as described above. After reconvening in regular session, the board voted to designate property located in Draffenville as surplus property so that it can be sold.
The property, located at 145 Vine Street, is behind McDonald’s off of the Interstate 69 Draffenville exit and formerly housed Dr. John Tveite’s office. Since Tveite moved his office to Murray to join Murray Medical Associates around eight years ago, MCCH has leased the Marshall County property.
The next board meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.