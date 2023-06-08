MURRAY – A trend that has been growing nationwide for more than a decade finally made its way to our region late last month when Henry County Medical Center (HCMC) in Paris, Tennessee, announced it will cease all obstetric services effective Sept. 1.
HCMC CEO John Tucker advised the Board of Trustees that the hospital is “on the verge of financial failure and would not be able to sustain beyond year-end had this difficult decision not been made,” according to a press release. The Paris Women’s Center will be reorganized and provide gynecological services only.
“Maternity care deserts” are becoming common in rural America. Last year, from March to June alone, 11 health systems announced closing obstetric services, citing staffing difficulties and low birth volumes as contributing factors, according to the JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) Health Forum. It is just one of many symptoms of the financial doldrums most, if not all, rural hospitals are navigating.
Despite substantial cash infusions over the course of the pandemic, rural hospitals are suffering financially, forcing many to make difficult decisions in order to remain solvent and continue to provide some level of care to the communities they serve. In the last 13 years, according to the American Hospital Association, 76 rural hospitals closed, while another 73 stopped providing inpatient care but remained open in some capacity to provide limited services, such as emergency departments or skilled nursing units.
Since Feb. 6, Becker’s Hospital Review has reported 50 hospitals that have been forced to close critical service lines or shutter facilities altogether. Of those 50 hospitals, 18 reported closing maternity wards, with another two closing midwifery practices.
“Over half of the rural hospitals in the country have already been forced to make this decision, so while this is very unfortunate, it has become almost the rule in rural America and not the exception,” Tucker said.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) CEO Jerry Penner explained that, for a lot of small hospitals, obstetric units are difficult to maintain because minimum staffing requirements must be met 24-7.
“Whether you’ve got one baby or 10, you have to have the full complement of everybody that you have whether it be for delivery, postpartum and then you have the nursery built into that as well,” Penner said. “So, the costs involved are very difficult for hospitals to maintain. Where with other floors, you can scale back; OB is one of those where you can’t get away with that. For most hospitals, obstetrics is not a money-maker. It’s just not. You maintain it for your community’s benefit.”
Penner met with Tucker last week to discuss the closure and what it will mean for pregnancies in Henry County.
As MCCH is the closest hospital with an obstetric unit, it would make sense for OB patients to travel to Murray for care. That will remain a viable option for most patients with private insurance, who only make up about 25% of HCMC’s OB patients; however, those insured through TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, will not have that choice, at least for the time being.
As a Kentucky hospital, MCCH cannot be reimbursed for prenatal services provided to Tennessee Medicaid patients. This is a problem because payments for obstetric care are bundled to cover prenatal care as well as labor/delivery.
“My obstetrical staff would be a little upset if you showed up – when they’ve never seen you – to deliver, and the patient wouldn’t like that either,” Penner said. “I understand that emergencies happen, and we’re prepared to take care of them, too. If you’re in your eighth month and you’re traveling and all of a sudden you go into labor, alright, we’ve got that; but as a planned thing, neither the mother nor the provider wants that to happen because you know nothing about them when they walk through the door.”
West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin, Tennessee, and Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee, are preparing to assume care for the majority of HCMC’s obstetric patients, which will require patients to travel either 45 minutes or an hour and 20 minutes away from Paris not just to deliver their babies, but also for prenatal visits, which become more frequent as a pregnancy progresses.
“We will be reaching out to the women of Henry County, to those that would be interested and want to come up here and don’t have the same constraints with the TennCare program that we’d love to have them here because it is a closer option than going to Martin or Jackson,” Penner said and later added, “I think it’s going to be a good thing for us to do this, and it will help out Henry County and take off a little bit of the load. Even if we only take 25%, that’s 25% that somebody else isn’t going to try to absorb. And we can. We have the capability to absorb it.”
MCCH currently averages 450-500 births per year. For the service line to break even, the hospital would need to average around 600 births per year. To that end, Penner said that he has not ruled out the possibility of working out an agreement with the State of Tennessee that would allow MCCH to see OB patients on TennCare.
Even though other rural hospitals are closing their maternity units, Penner advised there is no risk of that happening in Murray. The MCCH Board of Trustees has long held that, regardless of the costs, providing obstetric services is critical to meeting the community’s healthcare needs.
“We believe that OB is one of our core services,” Penner said. “In the spectrum, does it make as much as other areas? The answer is no; it doesn’t. That’s OK. There are other things we do in our core line – pediatrics doesn’t make a lot of money, but the last time I checked, there were a whole lot of kids in this community – so, you do it because it’s your core.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.