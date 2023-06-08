MURRAY – A trend that has been growing nationwide for more than a decade finally made its way to our region late last month when Henry County Medical Center (HCMC) in Paris, Tennessee, announced it will cease all obstetric services effective Sept. 1.

HCMC CEO John Tucker advised the Board of Trustees that the hospital is “on the verge of financial failure and would not be able to sustain beyond year-end had this difficult decision not been made,” according to a press release. The Paris Women’s Center will be reorganized and provide gynecological services only.