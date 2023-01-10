Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand headquarters

The Republican Party plans to expand its headquarters into the vacant lot on Third Street in Frankfort, spokesman Sean Southard told Kentucky Health News.

 Photo by Tom Loftus for Kentucky Lantern

FRANKFORT – (TNS) In what may be the largest political contribution ever given to a political party in Kentucky, the drug maker Pfizer Inc. gave $1 million last month to the building fund of the Republican Party of Kentucky.

A report filed by Republican Party of Kentucky Building Fund last week with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance listed the $1 million from Pfizer along with five other big corporation contributions in the final quarter of 2022 totalling $1.65 million.