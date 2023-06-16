US-NEWS-SENATE-GOLF-DEAL-PROBE-GET

Buggies ride past team signage ahead of day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on April 28, 2023, in Singapore. 

 Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS)Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden notified top officials with the PGA Tour that he’s opening a wide-ranging probe into the PGA’s surprise tie-up with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The Senate panel’s investigation adds to widening scrutiny of the pact. The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation of the deal, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.