Gov. Andy Beshear poses with representatives from the Kentucky Order of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an LGBTQ charity group that uses performance art and drag to raise money for charity, in this 2020 photo.

 Daniel Desrochers

Lexington – (TNS)Conservative critics of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear are circulating an old photograph of him posing with a group of drag queens during a 2020 rally in the Kentucky Capitol.

The photo, which shows Beshear posing with Kentucky chapter members of the satirical group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, has drawn criticism from Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is running to unseat Beshear as governor in November.

