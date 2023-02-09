PIKEVILLE – (KT) A Pike County man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that caused death of a victim and for conspiring with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, was convicted by a federal jury in October 2022. According to evidence presented during the trial, on Oct. 12, 2021, Bryant smuggled drugs into the Pike County Detention Center and distributed them. The drugs contained fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, and their use resulted in the death of another individual in the jail.
During the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert Wier made a finding that there was reliable evidence connecting Bryant to another overdose death in August of 2021.
The evidence also documented that, even after the overdose death of the victim on October 12, 2021, staff with the Pike County Detention Center and Pikeville Police Department prevented Bryant from bringing drugs into the jail on two additional occasions. The conviction in this case is the most recent of 30 prior criminal convictions which Bryant has received over the past 20 years.
The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pikeville Police Department.
There is no parole in the federal court system.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.