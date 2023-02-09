PIKEVILLE – (KT) A Pike County man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that caused death of a victim and for conspiring with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, was convicted by a federal jury in October 2022. According to evidence presented during the trial, on Oct. 12, 2021, Bryant smuggled drugs into the Pike County Detention Center and distributed them.  The drugs contained fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, and their use resulted in the death of another individual in the jail.