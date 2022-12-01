DALLAS – (TNS) The pilots of two airplanes that collided during a Dallas air show in November were flying in formations and had been directed to return to the display area just before the fatal accident, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Six flight crew members were killed Nov. 12 when a P-63 Kingcobra collided with a B-17 Flying Fortress at the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas air show.