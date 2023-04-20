MURRAY – Starting tonight, Playhouse in the Park will present “Assassins,” a show from the late musical theater legend Stephen Sondheim.

“Assassins” is actually the first of two Sondheim productions Playhouse is putting on this season, with the other being “Into the Woods” in June. However, while the fairy tale send-up “Into the Woods” is generally considered the composer’s most accessible work and appropriate for most ages, “Assassins” is a very different animal. While not as well-known as Sondheim’s 1979 masterpiece “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” the show is similarly dark, which is why it is being produced under the “Playhouse After Dark” moniker. That series was started a few years ago to accommodate the community theater’s more challenging, adult-oriented shows.