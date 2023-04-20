MURRAY – Starting tonight, Playhouse in the Park will present “Assassins,” a show from the late musical theater legend Stephen Sondheim.
“Assassins” is actually the first of two Sondheim productions Playhouse is putting on this season, with the other being “Into the Woods” in June. However, while the fairy tale send-up “Into the Woods” is generally considered the composer’s most accessible work and appropriate for most ages, “Assassins” is a very different animal. While not as well-known as Sondheim’s 1979 masterpiece “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” the show is similarly dark, which is why it is being produced under the “Playhouse After Dark” moniker. That series was started a few years ago to accommodate the community theater’s more challenging, adult-oriented shows.
Sondheim – who died in 2021 at the age of 91 – wrote the music and lyrics, while the show’s book was written by John Weidman and is based on an idea by Charles Gilbert Jr. According to Playbill.com, it originally opened Off-Broadway In 1990, but was met with mixed to negative reviews from critics and general disinterest from audiences. However, the 2004 Broadway revival was received much more enthusiastically and won five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. The show’s stature has only grown since then.
“‘Assassins’ lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in a one-act historical ‘revusical’ that explores the dark side of the American experience,” the synopsis on the Playhouse website reads. “From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.”
Like many Sondheim’s compositions, “Assassins” demands strong performers with an impressive vocal range, which director J. Michael Byrne said made him nervous when he first started to think about how he would cast the show. Once it was time for auditions, though, he was heartened by the talent that showed up.
“I wasn't sure what was going to happen leading up to it because it required so many strong individuals, and particularly several really strong men,” Byrne said. “But by the end of the second night of auditions, I was like, ‘Oh, man, we've got not only a cast, we've got a really good cast!’”
The show has a very theatrical conceit, but once the audience gets used to the idea of historical figures of different eras interacting, the music and complex themes make for a fascinating and entertaining experience, Byrne said.
“I think a lot of people maybe expect it to be 100% historically accurate, but it’s not true,” Byrne said. “There are moments like ‘The Ballad of Booth’ and ‘The Ballad of Czolgosz’ and ‘The Ballad of Guiteau,’ and those are the three successful assassins, along with Oswald.”
As most Americans are aware, Booth and Oswald assassinated Abraham Lincoln in 1865 and John F. Kennedy in 1963, respectively. Charles Guiteau killed James A. Garfield in 1881, while Leon Czolgosz killed William McKinley in 1901.
“They're kind of acting out the scene and what happened prior and in between the assassinations, while a character called The Balladeer is telling the story through song,” Bryne said. “I’m going to encourage people … to really listen to that character and what he's singing because, for the most part, what he's saying is accurate and true. And any time that he's quoting the characters like Guiteau or Czolgosz, they're things that were actually said on record.
“On the other side, there's this juxtaposition of historical accuracy up against this inaccurate history where they all hung out and they all knew each other and they all had this relationship – which obviously didn’t happen. (The show takes) those moments to be almost like a dark comedy. We're talking about this heavy subject and we're delivering it to the audience, but in this weird way, we also make them laugh about it, and I think that's a really unique thing about the show.
“In addition to that, I think the show does a really good job of not glorifying these characters, which is a little bit different than what most shows do. With most shows, you've got your protagonist, you follow them along, there's a conflict and then at the end of the show, they’re the hero or they fall in love or they win something. In this show, you're following the assassins, and the show doesn’t glorify them to make you respect them or anything like that. What it does do, however, is it does a good job of stripping these characters down to their core and what they really are at the end of the day, and that is humans. I think there’s a commentary on the fact that even though this is bad, this is something we’re all capable of. Not all of them were crazy; some of these people had pretty solid arguments and frustrations and they get to a point of desperation, where they are so past the point they ever thought they would have to deal with that they didn’t know what direction to go.”
“Assassins” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 20-22. For tickets, visit playhousemurray.org or call 270-759 1752.
