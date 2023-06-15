MURRAY – Starting this weekend, Playhouse in the Park will present “Into the Woods,” one of the late composer Stephen Sondheim’s most beloved works. For the second time in less than a year, the community theater will perform both the full adult version and a shorter version designed for child actors.

As the Playhouse website states, the show is “a modern twist on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales in a musical format that follows the classic tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel – all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch who has put a curse on them.” It features music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, and it premiered on Broadway in 1987. Since that time, it has become a perennial community theater favorite and was also adapted into a 2014 movie by director Rob Marshall.

