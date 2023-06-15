MURRAY – Starting this weekend, Playhouse in the Park will present “Into the Woods,” one of the late composer Stephen Sondheim’s most beloved works. For the second time in less than a year, the community theater will perform both the full adult version and a shorter version designed for child actors.
As the Playhouse website states, the show is “a modern twist on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales in a musical format that follows the classic tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel – all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch who has put a curse on them.” It features music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, and it premiered on Broadway in 1987. Since that time, it has become a perennial community theater favorite and was also adapted into a 2014 movie by director Rob Marshall.
Wayne Shields-Hogue is directing the adult version of the show, and Elise Kieffer is acting in the adult version while also directing the junior version. Shields-Hogue previously played the role of the Baker in a 2018 Campus Lights production at Murray State University, so he said he was very familiar with the show and was eager to direct it. He said the show does a brilliant job of balancing light and funny moments in the fairy tale setting with scenes and songs very much rooted in real-life emotions. While Act One sends the characters on a journey and appears to almost wrap up the action, Act Two seems to ask, “What comes after ‘happily ever after’?”
“Act Two is very dark,” he said. “It deals with death, it deals with murder, it deals with (marital) fidelity. … Theater is all about portraying message and when you portray these dark themes, it's eye-opening for audiences to be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I've been through that before,’ or ‘I’ve had a close (relative die in my family) … It draws memories from your past, and I think it's a type of therapy in a way. It helps you process, it helps you deal with things, it helps you to see how other people dealt with it.”
While the show’s ideas are too deep and wide-ranging to easily summarize, arguably the most important and resonant thematic element is the relationships between parents and their children, best exemplified by the ballad “Children Will Listen.” Shields-Hogue said the relationship between the Witch and Rapunzel probably best illustrates this.
“The Witch has raised Rapunzel as her own daughter and she has kept Rapunzel in a tower to protect her, when, essentially, she finds out in the long run that she wasn't protecting her at all,” Shields-Hogue said. “She's kind of driven her daughter crazy, so it (examines) that thought process of being a parent. Now, I'm not a parent, so I can't speak to this, but from being a child of a parent, you have that whole (line of thinking) as a parent: are they doing too much? Are they really pushing their kids away when they're just trying to be close to them? So that is a really huge theme of the show.
“You have that internal question that I'm sure parents ask themselves, ‘Am I doing what's right for the child?’ and … you're getting to see these real-life situations played out by the characters we all grew up with, which I think makes it a little bit more lighthearted. It makes it a little bit easier to digest.”
Elise Kieffer is playing the Baker’s Wife in the adult version and is directing the junior version, which she also did with “Elf” and “Elf Jr.” back in December. While it might seem like she is following a pattern of directing a kids’ show alongside the adult version in which she is acting, she said she didn’t plan it out that way.
“That was not my intention; it’s not on purpose,” Kieffer said with a laugh. “I enjoy directing and I definitely enjoy being on stage. I would love to do them separately, but it just hasn't worked out that way. ‘Into the Woods’ might be my very favorite musical of all time; it’s definitely top three or five, for sure. So for that reason, I definitely wanted to audition and I felt particularly inspired to direct as well, but I wasn't going to offer because I wanted to be on stage for it. But then when I was asked, I just couldn't say no because I had so many ideas that I wanted to do, just because it's such a good show.”
It has been common for schools to present the children’s version of “Into the Woods,” which is basically the first act since most of the more mature elements come after intermission. However, Kieffer said she has tried to allude to what the characters go through in Act Two in subtle ways. Although producing two shows simultaneously is certainly a logistical challenge, Kieffer said it has several benefits.
“One of the great benefits of doing the tandem adult-junior shows is that the junior show gets resources it would not generally otherwise have access to,” she said. “The mainstage shows get better sets and better costumes and all of those things, and that's fine; that's understandable. But when we do these partnerships, the junior cast benefits from that. It sets up the entire production because not only does it just look better by having a more impressive set, it sets up their performances. They feel proud of what they're a part of in a way that I think isn't always the case in junior shows. They feel part of something very real and very professional.
“The other benefit is the mentoring. We got both casts together for a powwow session to talk about their characters and how they interpret things. They asked each other questions … and it was in a lot of ways the adult cast mentoring the younger cast, but I can't tell you how many of the adults came to me and said that their student gave them some really great ideas. So it goes both ways, and that's just another really special thing about the hands-on production. I am an educator (as assistant professor and director of Murray State’s nonprofit leadership studies program) so I love being able to facilitate that and participate in that on both sides.”
Another Murray State faculty member in the cast is Maribeth Crawford, associate professor of voice and opera. Although she makes her living singing and teaching vocal performance, she never acted in a Playhouse show before being cast as the Witch.
“Wayne asked me to audition, and this is probably my favorite musical, so I was excited just to be a part of it,” Crawford said. “I usually play the wife or the girlfriend/ingénue, and this has been really interesting because I never get to play the villain. So I've really enjoyed this.
“It's really fun and I’m finally getting to give back to the community. I’ve meant to do this for a while, but I'm always directing shows, and so the timing never really worked. Actually, this week, I'm directing a vocal arts camp at Murray State, but Wayne worked with me to be able to come here in the evenings and have tech week, and I'm happy to do it.”
The full-length, adult version of the show will be June 16-25 during the usual times for Playhouse shows, with 7 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. “Into the Woods Jr.” will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17; 6 p.m. Monday, June 19, and Wednesday, June 21; and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24. For tickets, visit www.playhousemurray.com or call 270-759-1752.
