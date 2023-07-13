MURRAY – With 90 kids participating this year, it’s a minor miracle that Playhouse in the Park’s summer children’s theater camp runs as smoothly as it does, but camp director Holly Bloodworth said that can be chalked up to the high quality of its volunteers of all ages and their reverence for community theater.
Bloodworth is the president of Playhouse’s board of directors and has directed the camp for many years, dating back to when Ross Bolen was the theater’s executive director from 2003-2008. She took last summer off, but is back this year “tag-teaming” the leading of the camp with current Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Copeland.
“She knows the administrative stuff and all of that really well, so she’s handling that these first couple of days,” Bloodworth said. “I did scheduling and organizing, and then we will work together to put it all together. The kids are learning all the moving parts this week, and then all the parts come together next week.”
The show the kids are working on this year is “Pirates Past Noon,” the fourth entry in the popular “Magic Tree House” book series from author Mary Pope Osborne. A few years back, the camp performed another play from the series, “Dinosaurs Before Dark,” Copeland said.
“I’ve had several children tell me how much they love the ‘Magic Tree House’ books, so they’re still really popular,” Copeland said.
“There’s a couple more of these (‘Magic Tree House’ shows) you can do, but we thought pirates would be a fun thing, and we’d like to get more boys involved, so we thought it might be a draw,” Bloodworth said. “Most of us (volunteering with the camp) are women, so sometimes we pick things that we like, but we have to always be thinking about what boys would like too. And I think everybody likes pirates. Most people can kind of get into a good ‘ARRRRGH!’”
Bloodworth said she thinks the key to the camp’s success is the “amazing” quality and dedication of the camp’s many volunteers. Once again, music teacher Mark Dycus is directing the show’s music, and retired educator Karen McCuiston is in charge of activities this year. Bloodworth said Marci Gardner-Edmonds continues to make props that would be worthy of a New York City theater company, and retired Jefferson County Schools principal and counselor Sherry Estep is in charge of snacks this year.
“Having people who have backgrounds with kids really helps it run well,” Bloodworth said. “And then, these teenagers (who serve as counselors) – they have just been amazing. They’re always where they’re supposed to be, they’re very conscientious, and then when you ask them, ‘Why did you want to do this?’ (they say something like) ‘Theater means a lot to me, and I want to pass that on to other kids. They just have a passion for this place and making art together.”
“Most of them have come up through camp,” Copeland added. “Some of them started camp at 6 years old, came all the way through, aged out at 12 and then became counselors. It works really great because they get the rhythm of camp and how it all flows. We’ve got 21 counselors this year.”
Besides the fact that her granddaughter, Lydia Smith, is a perennial camp-goer, McCuiston said she has a degree in theater, so her love of the art form goes back decades. She said she volunteered in a smaller role last year and was happier to take on more responsibility this time around. She said she wanted to make the pirate activities educational.
“I wanted to have an educational piece, and the first day was ‘Talk like a pirate’; I gave them pirate words to get them to project (their voices as they would on stage),” McCuiston said. “Every day, I have a verb, so it’s ‘something’ like a pirate. Talk like a pirate, eat like a pirate, loot like a pirate, navigate like a pirate, hunt like a pirate. We’re giving them compasses and teaching them to navigate like a pirate, then we’re making maps and teaching them to hunt like a pirate, so every day, they learn a little something.”
Estep said she moved to Murray from Louisville in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic. She said she wanted to get involved in the community, and she contacted Copeland after reading about the Playhouse. Although Estep doesn’t have a background in theater, she said Copeland quickly found areas where she could be of service. She said she was amazed when she learned that the Playhouse had been thriving since its founding nearly 47 years ago.
“I’ve been amazed that everything that happens here throughout the year – there’s something going on all the time, with this camp and everything else – there is one paid employee that does all that, and all the rest is volunteers.”
The camp concludes its first week tomorrow and will last through next Friday, July 21. The camp shows will be presented at 7 p.m. July 21-22, at 2:30 p.m. July 22-23, and at 6 p.m. July 24-25. For tickets, visit www.playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.