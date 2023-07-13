MURRAY – With 90 kids participating this year, it’s a minor miracle that Playhouse in the Park’s summer children’s theater camp runs as smoothly as it does, but camp director Holly Bloodworth said that can be chalked up to the high quality of its volunteers of all ages and their reverence for community theater.

Bloodworth is the president of Playhouse’s board of directors and has directed the camp for many years, dating back to when Ross Bolen was the theater’s executive director from 2003-2008. She took last summer off, but is back this year “tag-teaming” the leading of the camp with current Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Copeland.